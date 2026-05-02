Will Bengal’s Falta Vote For The Third Time? Clashes Rock Re-Poll, BJP Demands Voting Again

As the voters in the Falta assembly constituency came out to vote for the second time on Saturday, violent clashes broke out between the BJP and TMC workers. BJP supporters have alleged that they were prevented from voting and have demanded another re-poll. A BJP worker, while speaking about the violence and the alleged voter intimidation during the polling, said that the party has reached out to the Election Commission and has asked for a re-poll.

“We have asked for a re-poll in Falta, and we hope EC will take a decision,” the BJP worker can be heard in a viral clip on X.

BJP Alleges TMC Disrupted Voting In Falta Assembly Constituency

BJP’s Falta assembly constituency candidate Debangshu Panda alleged that TMC workers disrupted voting at several booths. He claimed that TMC workers threatened and prevented people from voting.

Local residents staged a protest on Saturday in the Falta area of South 24 Parganas district, alleging threats and intimidation by TMC cadre ahead of the counting of votes.

Also Read: Clashes In F18:33:23alta, EVM Glitch In Diamond Harbour: Bengal Repolling Marred By Violence, Voter Complaints

Heavy security deployment was witnessed in the area, with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) stationed at key locations. An armoured CRPF vehicle was also deployed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order amid rising tensions.

TMC Makes Counter Claims, Says BJP Disrupted Voting In Falta

TMC retaliated with counter-charges accusing the BJP of disrupting the voting process. The violence prompted police action, with officers resorting to a lathi charge and detaining several people involved in clashes. Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, when asked about the Falta re-poll by PTI, said that the BJP is asking for new polls because they’re losing the assembly constituency.

“BJP is doing the drama since they are losing,” Kunal Ghosh said on the Falta poll violence.

VIDEO | West Bengal polls: “BJP is doing the drama since they are losing,” says TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Falta ‘poll violence’. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#WestBengal #AssemblyPollsWithPTI #WestBengalPollsWithPTI pic.twitter.com/knpqkbR6L4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Will Falta Vote for the Third Time? What ECI Said

According to reports, EC has received multiple reports against violence and various other issues during voting in the Falta assembly constituency from the observers. The EC is reportedly mulling over repolling in various booths in the region tomorrow. The decision will be made tonight as vote counting is scheduled for May 4.

If the Election Commission allows the re-poll, it would be the third time that the assembly segment is going to vote. The EC earlier ordered to conduct voting for the second time at 5 booths in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour after allegations of tampering and electoral malpractice erupted.

Falta seat in South 24 Pargana has suddenly come into focus Will there be a repoll ? Here’s what Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said today pic.twitter.com/LCkLWy1BoW — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) May 2, 2026

Controversy Over EVM Strongrooms

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over alleged irregularities in EVM strongrooms. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has filed a complaint against a Returning Officer at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers. The centre is currently being used as a strongroom for storing EVMs.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also alleged that a strong room was opened without authorisation, prompting an inquiry in which at least six officials have reportedly been suspended.

Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence, Says TMC Will Emerge Victorious

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday exuded confidence that the TMC will emerge victorious in the ongoing assembly elections.

Addressing the counting agents via video conferencing, she dismissed the exit poll projections and recognised them as an attempt to “manipulate the stock market.”

“We are winning and winning by 200+ seats. Exit polls are nothing but an attempt to manipulate the stock market. They did in 2021, 2024, and now.”

She further accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing brutality against TMC workers and affirmed that the affected will be rewarded.

“The party in the coming days will reward those who faced the brutality of the CAPF,” she said.

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2026: Supreme Court Declines Relief to TMC Over Deployment of Central Govt Officers in Vote Counting