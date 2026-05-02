‘Sequel Speaks Of Our Time’: Karan Johar Reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, Shares Emotional Instagram Note And Applauds The Film For Reviving Nostalgia

Filmmaker Karan Johar has expressed his emotional response to The Devil Wears Prada 2 because the sequel continued to affect him throughout the movie. Karan Johar shared his thoughts about the film which he saw in theaters on May 1 through his Instagram account. The sequel to the original film brings back its beloved world but shows current day effects from modern day worries and social changes. Johar expressed his ongoing appreciation for Meryl Streep and her legendary role as Miranda Priestly through his blog post because he wanted to share his first experience with the film.

What Did Karan Johar Say?

Johar wrote, ‘Nostalgia is powerful. It keeps the present hopeful my memory of watching #devilwearsprada is embedded in my heart I walked out more in love with Meryl Streep (if that was possible) and understanding the pursuits of Miranda Priestly .. even though she was a tough leader, even though she was aesthetically judgmental and raising an eyebrow elitist to a fault. But I understood her for her chase to attain excellence and perfection. I wondered how I would feel revisiting Andy, Nigel, Emily and Miranda. This sequel speaks of our times, the (sadly) emerging irrelevance of serious journalism, the digital overdrive Mania that is eating into the beauty of print, the powerlessness of the artistically powerful forces at the hands of corporations, the need for consolidations over ideations, all that in a Comedy? Yes, that’s the solid strength of Part 2, it makes you think of the travesty of our times..’







Johar also commented on how the characters have evolved over time. The sequel shows Miranda becoming more vulnerable and Andy developing greater optimism. He described Nigel as more amiable and Emily as particularly engaging. He watched the film to experience his younger self again. The sequel brings back its star studded cast which includes Anne Hathaway Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci while introducing new faces.

Karan Johar’s Recent Interview With Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway

Karan Johar conducted an interview with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in April to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2 which he described as an iconic franchise. Johar revealed his deep affinity for the film through his repeated viewing of its original version more than 200 times. Johar explained how Miranda Priestly remains popular with audiences while the sequel shows returning characters in a new environment which has developed throughout the years. Streep observed that audience members together with characters from the movie have developed different ways of understanding things since the last two decades. He also shared that both actors were ‘warm and welcoming’, making the interaction even more memorable. Karan Johar concluded his emotional message with a humorous statement which said that the picture would become part of his last will.

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