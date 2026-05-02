Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi Film Opens Slow, Earns Just Rs 1 Crore Amid The Buzz

The long-awaited romantic drama Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, hit screens at the box office on May 1, 2024. The movie, which had powerful Aamir Khan Productions backing and was the debut Bollywood movie of Sai Pallavi, managed to create just a marginal impact at the box office. The movie directed by Sunil Pandey is an official remake of a very famous Thai movie, One Day, which was initially released in 2016. The source material contains powerful emotional content, yet the domestic opening shows that the film faces difficulties in achieving commercial success.

Regional Cinema Dominance and the Remake Reception Factor

The commercial operations of Ek Din began to establish their business presence through their first-day box office earnings, which reached approximately Rs 1 crore. The movie received a weak response because Raja Shivaji launched its box office competition, which created a major financial success. The historical epic The Riteish Deshmukh starrer generated main audience interest, which resulted in Rs 11.35 crore box office earnings.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 vs Ek Din: Strong Start vs Slow Burn as Content-Driven Cinema Awaits Word-of-Mouth Boost

The Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2 achieved strong box office results by earning Rs 5.5 crore. The Ek Din movie depends on Ram Sampath’s soul-stirring music combined with Spandan and Sneha Desai’s sensitive storytelling. The “slow start” demonstrates how mid-budget romantic remakes now depend on positive word-of-mouth to combat initial audience interest, which revolves around visually impressive films.

Strategic Long-Lead Advance Bookings vs. Organic Audience Traction

The release included a special feature that Aamir Khan directed through his use of nontraditional methods to market the film. The film conducted advance ticket sales 39 days before its opening to create public recognition for its main actors who were performing their second public appearance as Junaid after his first show in Loveyapa. The film required this particular approach because its new performers needed time to establish their presence in public awareness. The industry experts observe the Day 1 revenue of Rs 1 crore, which appears small because they want to see whether the early-bird booking method will produce steady results throughout the weekend.

OTT Release Buzz: Junaid Khan And Sai Pallavi’s Chemistry Faces Big Test Amid Blockbuster Competition

The upcoming OTT release will showcase the film’s progress from its current theatrical phase while viewers will assess whether Junaid and Sai’s on-screen bond can create sleeper hit success through their emotional performances, which will compete against major blockbuster films.

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