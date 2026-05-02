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Home > Entertainment News > The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens at ₹3.80 crore in India, showing strong urban appeal but modest overall numbers. Positive reviews and lead chemistry fuel hopes of an ₹18–20 crore weekend, while competition from Raja Shivaji dominates mass circuits.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 12:27 IST

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

The fashion industry stopped time this Friday when high-fashion artists made their comeback through The Devil Wears Prada 2. The film brought together Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, who delivered a performance that had already secured international recognition through their two-decade legacy. The worldwide box office experienced substantial growth while the Indian market showed a slower pace of development. The first-day box office results for Miranda Priestly’s return to the screen showed an upward trend in India, which resulted in a decent performance through a “strictly decent” beginning in a competitive local market.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India Box Office and Friday Earnings

The Devil Wears Prada 2 net collection in India shows through its data two different types of audience interest between niche markets and mainstream markets. The film made ₹3.80 crore during its opening Friday, according to Sacnilk data. The figure showed good urban audience interest and original cult classic fans, but it did not meet the higher expectations that followed the film’s extensive pre-release marketing campaign. The story progresses through events that happen after Friday. The film used paid previews on Thursday to earn ₹1.70 crore, which increased the total Indian box office collection to ₹5.50 crore. 

Strong Weekend Buzz Likely To Boost Collections As Positive Reviews And Lead Chemistry Drive Momentum

The Hollywood drama requires this foundation, which Hollywood needs to establish its critical success because both critical reviews and audience feedback about Blunt and Hathaway’s chemistry create expectations for a big weekend increase. The film will achieve an exceptional box office result between ₹18 and ₹20 crore through its first three days because of its Saturday and Sunday audience appeal.

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Box Office Clash: Miranda Priestly Faces Off Against Raja Shivaji and Ek Din

The theatrical Friday displayed high fashion together with various musical styles, which battled The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office results against domestic blockbusters. The historical epic Raja Shivaji, which features Riteish Deshmukh as its main actor, emerged as the top film of the competition. The local audience showed strong interest in the Maratha warrior’s story, which resulted in box office success with ₹11.35 crore earnings from both Marathi and Hindi movie markets. The film Ek Din experienced difficulties because it started with a small box office collection of ₹1.15 crore. The two numbers demonstrate that Raja Shivaji succeeds in winning over local viewers while The Devil Wears Prada 2 establishes its presence in the high-end multiplex market. 

Dual Releases Get “Fresh” Nod, But Fashion Sequel Holds Edge In Sophisticated Cinema Space

The Streep-starring film and the Deshmukh epic both received “Fresh” ratings from reviewers, which will create a situation where both movies will succeed through their individual strengths. The fashion sequel maintains its position as the leading film in the “sophisticated cinema” category after mixed reviews left Ek Din with an uphill battle.

Also Read: Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 1: Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi Film Opens Slow, Earns Just Rs 1 Crore Amid the Buzz

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Tags: Anne Hathaway Emily BluntMeryl Streep filmThe Devil Wears Prada 2 box office

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Starring Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Opens Decently With Rs 3.80 Crore; Holds Strong On Opening Day

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