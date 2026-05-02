‘Ghar Barkat Aayi’: Munawar Faruqui Welcomes First Child With Wife Mehzabeen, Shares Heartwarming First Glimpse

The internet is flooded with the warm news of comedian and reality star Munawar Faruqui, who shared the joyous news of his first child baby girl with wife Mehzabeen Coatwala. Munawar shared his good news with his social media followers and the entertainment community at large on Friday, May 1, 2026.

Who is Munawar Faruqui? From Early Struggles to Stand-Up Stardom and Reality TV Fame

Munawar Faruqui is an Indian stand-up comedian and rapper and singer who has achieved fame through his resilient life journey. Munawar was born in Junagadh, Gujarat, to parents who struggled with extreme financial difficulties, which became his life’s primary challenge. After his father fell into debt and his mother passed away when he was young, he moved to Mumbai and worked several odd jobs, including selling utensils and samosas, to support his family.

His breakthrough came through digital content, which showed his unique style of observational comedy and humor through satirical content to young audiences. Munawar became extremely famous after winning two major Indian reality television programs, which were Lock Upp Season 1 and Bigg Boss 17. He developed his public image through his poetic style and “Dongri” way of speaking, which helped him reach popular music charts and television shows, making him a well-known public figure.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Begin New Journey of Parenthood

The announcement came through a series of tender, filtered photographs posted on Instagram. The couple protected their daughter’s privacy by keeping her face concealed, but the pictures showed genuine emotion of the moment.

Munawar wrote his Instagram post using the powerful phrase “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah dua mai khas yaad rakhe!” which means “Blessings have entered our home. Praise be to God. Remember us in your special prayers.” The couple decided to keep their pregnancy secret until their child was born because they wanted to protect their personal life boundaries, which they had established after their private wedding ceremony in May 2024.







Warm Wishes Pour In for Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen’s Newborn

The announcement brought forth an unending stream of congratulatory messages, which included all the prominent figures from India’s entertainment industry. The first three of the high-profile celebrities who received the news included Varun Dhawan, Gauahar Khan, and Aly Goni, who sent heart emojis together with their prayers for the little one. Farah Khan, who maintains a close relationship with Munawar, expressed her happiness for the “little angel” because the comedian has earned deep respect throughout the industry.

The birth creates a beautiful expansion of their blended family. The couple has children from earlier relationships because Munawar has a son named Mikael and Mehzabeen has a daughter. The couple has shown their dedication to parenting through their statements about their current relationship. The couple’s worldwide fan base celebrates their new life together as they begin their journey of parenting their baby girl.

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