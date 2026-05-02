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Home > Business News > From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 11:49 IST

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From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

Tummidi Priyanka — known professionally as Priya Tummidi — is redefining how events are built, marketed, and remembered by fusing engineering precision with experiential creativity.

New Delhi [India], May 1: Long before “data-driven creativity” became a boardroom buzzword, Tummidi Priyanka — known widely across industry and creative circles as Priya Tummidi — was already living it. A former software engineer with a background at Google and a parallel life behind the DJ booth, Priya occupies a rare intersection: the analytical and the emotional, the measurable and the memorable.

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Her story is not one of abandoning technology for passion. It is one of the convergences.

Engineering Instinct, Creative Intent

Priya’s formative years in software engineering gave her something most event professionals lack — a systems mindset. At Google, she was trained to think in structures, solve problems at scale, and interrogate outcomes with precision. But she was also spending evenings reading rooms, reading audiences, and understanding what makes a crowd feel something. That dual fluency became her founding advantage.

When she identified a persistent gap in the events and entertainment space — campaigns that reached broadly but connected shallowly — she didn’t pivot away from data. She weaponised it. The result was Catapult, a marketing and event promotion venture built on the premise that great experiences are as much engineered as they are imagined.

What Catapult Gets Right

At the core of Catapult’s model is a belief that audience behaviour, cultural context, and real-time feedback are not peripheral inputs — they are the campaign itself. Priya Tummidi’s approach treats each event not as a one-time execution but as a living strategy that evolves based on what the data reveals. This dynamic method has allowed her to build campaigns that resonate beyond the night itself, creating lasting brand recall for the artists and companies she partners with.

With over 500 events spanning club launches, food experiences, entertainment showcases, and emerging artist platforms, Catapult has established a track record that speaks not just to volume, but to consistency of impact. Each engagement reflects a deliberate commitment to personalisation — moving against the tide of templated promotion that dominates the industry.

Leading With Curiosity

Priya’s approach to leadership mirrors her approach to events: adaptive, listening-first, and outcome-oriented. She has spoken openly about the role of agility in her growth, noting that the ability to recalibrate in real time is as valuable as any long-term plan. Within her team, she cultivates a culture of experimentation anchored by accountability — giving people room to take creative risks while staying tied to results.

This philosophy has helped Catapult build internal resilience in an industry where audience expectations shift almost as fast as algorithms do.

Recognition That Reflects Methodology

Industry recognition has followed Priya Tummidi’s trajectory at a consistent pace — to date, she has received 16 awards spanning excellence in event promotion, branding, and entrepreneurial leadership. Among the most notable is the Most Effective Event Promotion Company of the Year at the Outlook Business Spotlight Entity Awards — 2024, presented by Business Mint. Her work has also earned feature placement in publications including WKND India, adding national media visibility to a profile already well-decorated within industry circles.

For Priya, these 16 recognitions are not destinations but data points — signals that the methodology is working, and that the market is ready for an event professional who thinks like an engineer and feels like an artist.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, Priya Tummidi sees the future of events as deeply experiential and technologically augmented — but always human at its core. She advocates for professionals in the space to stay genuinely curious about emerging tools while never losing sight of what drives people to gather: the desire to feel something together.

In a landscape crowded with noise, Priya’s signal is clear. She does not build events to be seen. She builds them to be felt — and remembered.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

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From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

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From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist
From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist
From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist
From Algorithm to Atmosphere: The Rise of Priya Tummidi as India’s New-Age Event Strategist

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