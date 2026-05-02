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Home > NX News > Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 19:30 IST

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Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 2: Renowned environmentalist Viral Desai’s ‘Shahid Smriti Van’ has received national recognition for its ecological impact during the “National Environmental Conference” held at IIT Bombay. Experts from top institutions like NEERI and CPCB acknowledged the forest’s vital role in mitigating air pollution.

Scientific Validation and Research Study

The scientific validation came from a study titled “Effect of Dense Vegetation on PM Concentration in Industrial Area of Surat City,” conducted by Abhishek Patel and Rajeshree Kadachha under the guidance of Dr. Namrata Jariwala from SVNIT Surat.

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Using advanced Remote Sensing technology and real-time ground monitoring, the research demonstrated a significant reduction in PM 2.5 concentrations due to the dense vegetation of the Smriti Van in the Udhna industrial zone.

Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Statement by Viral Desai

Commenting on this, Greenman Viral Desai, who has developed seven urban forests to date, emphasized that the forest fulfills a dual purpose. It is truly serving as the ‘green lungs’ for the industrial belt of Surat,” Desai stated, while also honoring martyrs through his ‘one tree for one martyr’ initiative.

A Benchmark in Urban Sustainability

As a pioneer in urban sustainability, Desai’s work continues to set a national benchmark, backed by his distinction of winning the highest number of National Awards for energy conservation in India.

Shahid Smriti Van – A Landmark in Urban Ecological Restoration

Shahid Smriti Van stands as the first Miyawaki forest developed within Indian Railways and across South Gujarat, envisioned and created by environmentalist Viral Desai.

What makes this transformation extraordinary is its origin… a former green waste dumping site at Udhna, once neglected and lifeless, now reborn into a thriving, dense urban forest.

Planted in December 2019 over an area of 19,000 square feet, this forest is a living example of how degraded urban spaces can be rapidly converted into self-sustaining ecosystems using the Miyawaki method.
Today, Shahid Smriti Van is not just a forest…it is a symbol of regeneration, resilience, and the power of Satyagraha against pollution and climate change.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

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