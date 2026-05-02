Who Is Vinod Kannan? Singapore Airlines Veteran Emerges As Top Contender For Air India CEO Role Alongside Nipun Aggarwal

The race to lead Air India is heating up, and one name that has come into sharp focus is Vinod Kannan. The Singapore Airlines executive is among the top contenders being considered for the CEO role, alongside Air India’s commercial head Nipun Aggarwal. According to sources with direct knowledge of the matter, both names are currently under discussion as the airline looks for its next leader.

The development signals that the search process is now in its final stages. This comes after current CEO Campbell Wilson, a New Zealander, said last month that he had resigned. His exit comes at a time when the airline continues to face losses and increased regulatory scrutiny.

Who Is Vinod Kannan: Top Contender For Air India CEO Role

Vinod Kannan is currently serving as senior vice president of sales and marketing at Singapore Airlines. He is not new to the Tata aviation ecosystem. Before this role, Vinod Kannan was the CEO of Vistara, the joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines that has now been merged into Air India.

An aviation veteran, Vinod Kannan began his career with Singapore Airlines in 2001. Over the years, he has held several roles across the airline, building strong experience in both operations and leadership. His long association with Singapore Airlines and past leadership at Vistara make him a familiar and experienced choice.

Who Is Vinod Kannan And How He Compares With Nipun Aggarwal In CEO Race

While Vinod Kannan is a strong contender, Nipun Aggarwal is also in the running. Aggarwal joined Air India in January 2022 after Tata Sons took over the airline from the Indian government. Since then, he has been closely involved in the airline’s ongoing transformation efforts.

Aggarwal has also played a key role across Tata Group companies between 2017 and 2022, as mentioned on Air India’s website. Before joining the group, he worked in investment banking with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding financial expertise to his profile.

Tata Sons Board Yet To Take Final Call On Vinod Kannan

The board of Tata Sons, which owns the majority stake in Air India, is currently discussing both Vinod Kannan and Aggarwal, one of the sources said. However, no final decision has been made yet, and there is still a possibility that another candidate could emerge as the preferred choice.

A spokesperson for Tata Sons did not respond to a request for comment. Air India also declined to comment on the matter. Both Aggarwal and Vinod Kannan did not respond to text messages seeking comment, keeping the process largely under wraps for now.

Why Vinod Kannan’s Appointment Matters For Air India Now

This is a key point to note. The new leader’s appointment comes at a time when the airline faces significant operational, regulatory, and financial pressure from multiple fronts. The airline continues to deal with the fallout from a fatal car accident last year, and they are under increasing regulatory scrutiny due to their economic losses.

They are also dealing with the fallout from the Iran war, which has caused disruptions in air travel, leading to increased operating costs. Other external influences are also affecting the airline’s operations, among them Pakistan’s restrictions on Indian carriers, which were imposed following India-Pakistan military tensions last April.

Thus, the selection of the next CEO, whether it is Vinod Kannan or another individual, will have a significant bearing on the future of the Indian airline.

Vinod Kannan’s Strategic Link With Singapore Airlines Stake

Singapore Airlines plays an important role in Air India’s decision making due to its stake in the company, Singapore Airlines has 25% stake; Tata Sons owns the remainder. The fact that Rotorua is Singapore Airlines’ longest-serving employee also makes him a more attractive candidate as a person to be considered for the role of CEO of Air India.

As the process approaches a decision, all focus will continue to be on whether or not Rotorua will be selected as the new CEO of Air India and whether his extensive experience, strong knowledge of the industry and previous leadership experience will lead to him being selected for the position.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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