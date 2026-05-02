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Home > Sports News > ”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

Lisa Sthalekar reacts to the viral "Ramiz Raja kiss" clip at PSL 2026. See how she dismissed the "simple hug" controversy and Raja's erratic week of gaffes.

Surprised! - Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary. Photo Instagram
Surprised! - Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary. Photo Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 17:43 IST

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”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

PSL 2026: Social media has predictably been a frenzy over the last 48 hours after a viral clip featuring former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja and legendary Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar. The incident occurred during the high-octane Eliminator 1 of PSL 2026 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where the ‘Rambo-Lisa’ duo trended for all the wrong reasons. Lisa Sthalekar on the other hand has come in to give the ultimate reality check.

What Did Lisa Sthalekar Say? 

The Aussie icon posted the viral clip to her Instagram story with a laughing emoji and a pointed, one-line caption: “Surprised that a simple hug has caused a lot of commentary.” With those few words, Sthalekar effectively shut down the hyper-speculation that had been taking over platforms like X and Instagram since Wednesday night.

The controversy began when a camera caught a playful transition between broadcast segments. Sthalekar was seen going in for a friendly side-hug of Raja, a standard greeting between two colleagues who have shared commentary boxes around the world for more than a decade. Raja leaned down and gave her a playful, friendly peck on the forehead. The moment occurred while the duo were still “on glass” (active on air), and netizens quickly misconstrued the gesture as a romantic “kiss,” resulting in a torrent of culturally charged criticism and endless memes.

Spotlight On Ramiz Raja

But for Ramiz Raja, the timing of the viral storm could not have been more awkward. The former PCB Chairman had already been the target of social media trolling after a series of on-air slips earlier in the week. Fans joked that Raja was having a bit of an erratic week, from accidentally declaring a fielding effort as the “Catch of the IPL” to calling the league the “HBL IPL” during a trophy presentation. The exchange with Sthalekar was only the latest kindling for the digital fire.

What Did The Critics Say About Ramiz Raja-Lisa Sthalekar PSL 2026 Controversy?

Some critics in Pakistan questioned the professionalism of the gesture in a live broadcast context in the region, but Sthalekar’s reaction was representative of the “global cricket family” spirit that many international fans initially lauded. Broadcast insiders were quick to point out that the moment was never meant for public consumption, but a candid moment shared between long-time friends that was caught on camera because of a stray camera.

The show went on in Lahore, din or no din. The commentators were not shaken at all, and were doing their job, while the Hyderabad Kingsmen put on a masterclass to destroy the Multan Sultans. With the Kingsmen now confirmed to face Peshawar Zalmi in the final this Sunday, Sthalekar’s classy dismissal of the “kiss” nonsense ensures the focus gets back to where it belongs: the boundary ropes and the looming PSL trophy.

Read More: Did Ramiz Raja Kiss Lisa Sthalekar? PSL 2026 Viral Moment Triggers Controversy

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Tags: Gaddafi Stadium Lahore commentaryHyderabad Kingsmen vs Multan Sultans 2026Lisa Sthalekar Instagram story PSLLisa Sthalekar Ramiz Raja reactionPSL 2026 Eliminator 1 viral videoRamiz Raja HBL IPL gaffeRamiz Raja kiss controversyRamiz Raja Lisa Sthalekar hug

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”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

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”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

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”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary
”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary
”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary
”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

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