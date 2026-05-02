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Home > Sports News > Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming. Photo X
Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 16:50 IST

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Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: SC Delhi takes on Punjab FC in a key Indian Super League 2025–26 fixture at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 2. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. Both sides have a lot at stake as the league reaches its business end and they look to end the season strongly.

SC Delhi enter this match in 10th position in the league table after an inconsistent season. They have flashed glimpses of promise but have struggled to convert performances into results. In their last match against Mohammedan SC, they faced familiar problems of lack of cutting edge in attack and lapses in defensive concentration. Delhi will be eager to rectify their errors at home and will have to bring more balance in all departments if they are to contest a confident opponent.

Punjab FC on the other hand have been more composed in their approach and are currently seventh in the table. They recovered from an early setback to go on a decent unbeaten run which saw them climb the table. They did however, lose their momentum after a defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant but recovered well with a comprehensive win over Inter Kashi in their last match.

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Punjab’s attack has been their biggest strength. Players like Osuji, Nsungusi, Dani Ramirez and Samir Zeljkovic have all been regularly finding the back of the net in the final third. Their form has put head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis in a good mood ahead of this clash.
With the momentum on the visitors’ side, SC Delhi will have a tough challenge. But a strong home display could change the narrative, while Punjab FC will be looking to make hay and stay on track in their quest for a top-five finish.

Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Saturday 2 May 2026.

When will the Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

Where will the Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

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Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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