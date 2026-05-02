LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel Bengal politics Assembly Elections 2026 aap donald trump diljit dosanjh Bengal Results anne hathaway cuba israel
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

Viral video shows thief stealing phone from sleeping man at Naigaon Railway Station, raising safety concerns.

Viral video shows thief stealing phone from sleeping man at Naigaon Railway Station. (Photo: IG/virarmerijaan)
Viral video shows thief stealing phone from sleeping man at Naigaon Railway Station. (Photo: IG/virarmerijaan)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 17:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

A viral video of a thief being caught stealing a mobile phone from a sleeping passenger at Naigaon Railway Station near Mumbai has reignited concerns over the safety of suburban commuters. The video, which went viral on social media, shows a man sleeping on a seat and a youth watching him for a few seconds before casually walking up to him. He then gently turns him in one direction and takes out a mobile phone from his pocket before sauntering off. The sleeping man is completely unconscious and seems not to be aware of what is going on. The video has raised serious security concerns at suburban railway stations.

What has the viral video from Naigaon railway station captured?

The video has captured a sinister murder of opportunity. A man is seen lying on a seat and appears to be asleep. A young man is seen watching him for a while and walking up close to the man. He then turns him slightly and takes out a phone from his pocket. The man’s action is quite casual and unhurried. The video has gone viral on social media as it was filmed by someone on another platform.



The audacity with which the theft was carried out in the day time at a crowded suburban station has raised concern among daily commuters. It is unusual as such a theft usually happens in late night when traffic is thin. On the other hand, the incident also shows how vulnerable a passer-by could become when asleep at a station. The incident has also brought up arguments on surveillance, patrolling and awareness at critical points on the network.

Has the accused been identified or arrested?

There is no indication at this point in time that the accused in the Naigaon theft case has been identified or arrested. Authorities are likely to depend on a technical data like CCTV footage to track the accused. While the video could help the police investigate, there is no official word on the case so far.

Any other recent railway-related crime that has been reported?

The Thane Railway Police recently arrested a suspect in a narcotics case that was detected at Thane Railway Station earlier this month. On April 13, a sack was found abandoned by a train at the station, with 8.24 kg of cannabis inside, worth Rs 1.64 lakh. Vijay Domon Paswan (41), was identified as the accused and he was later picked up from Bihar with the help of the Daudnagar police on April 21. He allegedly confessed to having abandoned the sack after noticing increased police activity around the station.

What the crime stats in Mumbai tell us?

Recent figures reveal an alarming rise in theft cases in Mumbai. In 2024, the total crime in the city rose by 15% from 45,867 in 2023 to 52,718, whereas theft cases shot up by 24% to 8,262. Although there was a 26% drop in robberies, snatching and other crimes also saw an upward trend. These statistics highlight growing concerns over petty crimes, even as Mumbai continues to record a relatively low crime rate compared to many other Indian metros. The Naigaon incident is a sobering reminder that commuters should remain alert even during the day, as opportunistic crimes continue to evolve in urban transit spaces.

ALSO READ: Clashes In Falta, EVM Glitch In Diamond Harbour: Bengal Repolling Marred By Violence, Voter Complaints

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: mumbaimumbai viral videoNaigaon Railway Station theftNaigaon viral videoviral video

RELATED News

Switched To BJP, Then FIR: Sandeep Pathak Faces Non-Bailable Cases In Punjab, BJP Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’

Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested

Agra Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered For ‘Plucking Watermelon’ From Fields; Throat Slit And Head Crushed With Stone, Police Launch Investigation

Squirrel Attack At Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur: ‘Sneaky’ Attacker Bites 20, Students Choose Caution Over Curiosity | Watch Viral Video

LATEST NEWS

IMD Nationwide Alert: Heavy Rain, Hailstorms And Heatwave To Hit Different Parts Of India On May 3; Check Weather Forecast For Your State

Aptronix Launches Its Biggest Brand Campaign Yet, Featuring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala as Faces of a Bold New Retail Era

Cleantech Startup NovorbisItus Raises Rs 13.35 Crore Seed Round Led by Rainmatter, with participation from Rockstud Capital

The Big NATO Collapse: Why US Pulled 5,000 Troops From Germany – And Is Spain Next? Explained

My Royal Nemesis OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Lim Ji-Yeon And Heo Nam-Jun’s New K-Drama Series

”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

Butter Chicken Lover? Here Are 5 Must-Visit Restaurants In Delhi-NCR

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

‘Boat Didn’t Reach Shore, It Overturned’: Captain Recounts Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy That Killed 9 In MP After Sudden Storm

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man
Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man
Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man
Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

QUICK LINKS