Watch Viral Video: Shocking Daylight Theft At Naigaon Railway Station As Phone Stolen From Sleeping Man

A viral video of a thief being caught stealing a mobile phone from a sleeping passenger at Naigaon Railway Station near Mumbai has reignited concerns over the safety of suburban commuters. The video, which went viral on social media, shows a man sleeping on a seat and a youth watching him for a few seconds before casually walking up to him. He then gently turns him in one direction and takes out a mobile phone from his pocket before sauntering off. The sleeping man is completely unconscious and seems not to be aware of what is going on. The video has raised serious security concerns at suburban railway stations.

What has the viral video from Naigaon railway station captured?

The video has captured a sinister murder of opportunity. A man is seen lying on a seat and appears to be asleep. A young man is seen watching him for a while and walking up close to the man. He then turns him slightly and takes out a phone from his pocket. The man’s action is quite casual and unhurried. The video has gone viral on social media as it was filmed by someone on another platform.







The audacity with which the theft was carried out in the day time at a crowded suburban station has raised concern among daily commuters. It is unusual as such a theft usually happens in late night when traffic is thin. On the other hand, the incident also shows how vulnerable a passer-by could become when asleep at a station. The incident has also brought up arguments on surveillance, patrolling and awareness at critical points on the network.

Has the accused been identified or arrested?

There is no indication at this point in time that the accused in the Naigaon theft case has been identified or arrested. Authorities are likely to depend on a technical data like CCTV footage to track the accused. While the video could help the police investigate, there is no official word on the case so far.

Any other recent railway-related crime that has been reported?

The Thane Railway Police recently arrested a suspect in a narcotics case that was detected at Thane Railway Station earlier this month. On April 13, a sack was found abandoned by a train at the station, with 8.24 kg of cannabis inside, worth Rs 1.64 lakh. Vijay Domon Paswan (41), was identified as the accused and he was later picked up from Bihar with the help of the Daudnagar police on April 21. He allegedly confessed to having abandoned the sack after noticing increased police activity around the station.

What the crime stats in Mumbai tell us?

Recent figures reveal an alarming rise in theft cases in Mumbai. In 2024, the total crime in the city rose by 15% from 45,867 in 2023 to 52,718, whereas theft cases shot up by 24% to 8,262. Although there was a 26% drop in robberies, snatching and other crimes also saw an upward trend. These statistics highlight growing concerns over petty crimes, even as Mumbai continues to record a relatively low crime rate compared to many other Indian metros. The Naigaon incident is a sobering reminder that commuters should remain alert even during the day, as opportunistic crimes continue to evolve in urban transit spaces.

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