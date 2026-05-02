Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested

Bhor Taluka region of Pune has experienced a terrifying crime. A 65-year-old man stands accused of the sexual assault and brutal murder of a four-year-old girl who died when he crushed her head with a stone. The absolute disgusting nature of this crime which occurred against a child who could not speak yet understood evil made people react with justified anger. In Nasrapur villagers who were outraged have created a blockade which stops all traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. The community demands justice because the suspect remains in police custody yet they want law enforcement to deliver immediate justice without any exceptions.

What Happened Here?

According to NDTV report, The initial information showed that the girl went missing during the afternoon which led her family to start searching for her. The search ended with the discovery of her body which police found mutilated and covered in blood. The police used CCTV footage which showed an old man taking the toddler to identify and arrest him. Residents have responded with intense rage because of the disturbing crime. The local police station received the child’s body on Friday evening which led to emotional scenes as family members wept and local villagers demanded justice. A social activist said, ‘I stand with this grief stricken community. The quick verdicts which fast-track courts should deliver have become inaccessible to the public because of their repeated failures to achieve timely judgments. The deterrent effect disappears when justice takes several years to reach its conclusion because this period enables ongoing violent behavior to continue.’

What Did Police Say?

Superintendent Gill from Pune Rural Police announced that the chargesheet will be submitted within 15 days and the cases will proceed through fast track court. The protesters received assurance from Gill that police will implement severe measures to handle the situation. Police have arrested the suspect who now faces an ongoing investigation. This tragic event exists as a standalone incident. A 38-year-old man in Greater Noida was arrested on April 30 after he killed his 14-year-old stepdaughter by strangulation and left her body in a forest. The initial investigation results indicate that the suspect has a past record of sexual assault.

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