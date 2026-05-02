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Home > Regionals News > Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Haridwar: A video from Haridwar’s Shraddhanand Ghat has gone viral, showing a woman bathing her pet dog in the Ganga, leading to a heated exchange with devotees and priests present at the site.

Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral (Via X)
Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 14:40 IST

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Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

Haridwar: A video from Haridwar’s Shraddhanand Ghat has gone viral, showing a woman bathing her pet dog in the Ganga, leading to a heated exchange with devotees and priests present at the site.

Argument At Haridwar’s Sacred Ghat

In the footage, the woman, dressed in a salwar kameez, is seen washing her dog at the ghat while several devotees and priests urge her to move elsewhere. They remind her that the spot is considered sacred and is used by people for ritual purification dips.

Despite repeated requests, she refuses to leave and continues bathing her pet dog, leading to a tense situation at the ghat.

Heated Exchange, Family Steps In

As the argument escalates, the woman is heard using strong language while defending her actions. She also refers to alleged government connections during the exchange. The situation eventually calms down after members of her family intervene and persuade her to leave the spot, bringing the confrontation to an end.

Viral Clip Triggers Debate

The video has sparked strong reactions online. Many users have criticized the act, calling it so disrespectful and raising concerns about hygiene at a religious site.

At the same time, netizens have pointed out the broader issue of pollution in the Ganga and argued that animals hold a place in Hindu traditions. The incident has led to a wider debate on how public behaviour at sacred places should be balanced with personal beliefs.

ALSO READ: Pune Horror: 65-Year-Old Man Lures 4-Year-Old Girl With Food, Rapes And Kills Her With Stone; Accused Arrested

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Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

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Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

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Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH
Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH
Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH
Haridwar Viral Video: Woman Bathes Pet Dog In Ganga At Shraddhanand Ghat, Abuses Devotees Who Object; Netizens Spark Outrage After Clip Goes Viral | WATCH

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