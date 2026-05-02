Indus Towers Q4 FY26 Results: Profit Rises 0.8% to ₹1,793 Crore, Revenue Up 4.8%; Declares Dividend Amid Steady Performance

Indus Towers Share Price: Indus Towers Limited shares traded lower after the business announced its Q4 FY26 earnings, which were steady on revenue growth but moderate and modest on profit growth.

Indus Towers Share Price: Net profit remains flat at ₹1,793 crore

The top telecom infrastructure player posted a net profit of ₹1,793 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, up just 0.8% from ₹1,779 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Profits have been flat, but earnings growth still lags revenue momentum.

Indus Towers Share Price: Resilient demand drives 4.8% revenue growth

The revenue grew 4.8% on a year-on-year basis to ₹8,101 crore as against ₹7,727 crore in the previous fiscal. Strong demand for communications infrastructure and continued expansion projects in key operating markets supported the rise.

EBITDA and margins under moderate pressure. EBITDA grew 1.6% to ₹4,464 crore. But due to moderate cost pressures, particularly in fuel and maintenance-related costs, margins declined to 55.1% from 56.9% year-on-year.

Indus Towers Share Price: Proposed dividend of ₹14 per equity share for FY26

The Board has recommended a final dividend of ₹14/- per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the annual general meeting, reiterating sustained shareholder returns.

Indus Towers Limited shares settled at ₹409.95, down about 1% from the previous closing of ₹413.90 on April 30. The stock traded in a range for much of the day between 407.00 and 413.90.

Indus Towers Share Price: Continued tower & co-location expansion

The corporation has 264,514 towers, compared to 259,622 in the previous quarter. Co-locations climbed to 428,014 from 421,963, suggesting consistent network development and robust tenant growth throughout its infrastructure portfolio.

Indus Towers Share Price: Revenue grows while profit falls in FY26 full year

Revenue for FY26 grew 7.9% (YoY) to ₹32,493 crore. However, net profit decreased substantially by 28.1% to Rs 7,145 crore due to greater operating expenses and elevated fuel costs, which dragged on overall margins.

Indus Towers Share Price: Earnings teleconference and updated filing.

Indus Towers has filed a corrected version of its Q4 FY26 results, saying it was a typographical error and there was no change in the financial performance. On 1 May 2026, the company also held its earnings call, and you can find the specifics on the company’s official website.

Indus Towers Share Price: Nomura Remains Bullish

As per reports, broking house Nomura has given a “constructive” rating to Indus Towers with a target price of ₹460. Healthy data demand, increasing 5G adoption, and strengthening telecom industry fundamentals underpin the prognosis and are likely to fuel long-term tower utilisation growth.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)