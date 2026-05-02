Butter Chicken Lover? Here Are 5 Must-Visit Restaurants In Delhi-NCR

Delhi NCR isn’t just the capital region of India—it’s the beating heart of North Indian cuisine. And when it comes to iconic dishes, few can rival the rich, creamy, and utterly indulgent butter chicken. From its legendary origins to modern interpretations, the region offers countless spots to savor this classic. Here are five must-visit restaurants for every butter chicken enthusiast.

Butter chicken in Delhi NCR isn’t just a dish—it’s an emotion, a legacy, and a culinary journey. Whether you’re tracing its origins at Moti Mahal or exploring contemporary spins at Daryaganj, each restaurant offers a unique take on this timeless classic. So loosen your belt, grab some naan, and dive into the buttery goodness that defines Delhi’s food culture.

1. Daryaganj Gold- Aerocity

its most elevated format yet, and the first of its kind in India. Interestingly, the concept was first introduced earlier this year in Bangkok, but bringing it to Delhi feels more like a homecoming. It builds on everything the brand is known for, but extends the experience a little further. The space itself is larger, with over 150 seating capacity. Alongside, there is a specially curated Daryaganj Gold Menu that has been introduced exclusively for the Gold outlet that reimagines these familiar flavours with thoughtful innovation while preserving their original soul.One of the key highlights is the Five Senses Curries, available with mutton and chicken, designed to be experienced as much as eaten.

2. Moti Mahal- Daryaganj

No butter chicken trail can begin without Moti Mahal. Widely credited as the birthplace of this beloved dish, this iconic eatery in Daryaganj serves a version that stays true to its roots. The gravy is velvety yet not overly sweet, with perfectly charred tandoori chicken pieces soaked in a rich tomato-based sauce. It’s history on a plate—simple, authentic, and unforgettable.

3. Gulati Restaurant- Pandara Road

A staple on Pandara Road, Gulati Restaurant has built a loyal following over decades. Known for its consistency, the butter chicken here leans towards a slightly sweeter, creamier profile, making it a hit among families and first-time visitors. Pair it with buttery naan, and you’ve got a quintessential Delhi dining experience.

4. Karigari, helmed by celebrity chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

It brings innovation to traditional North Indian cuisine. Their butter chicken offerings—including unique versions like lemon grass-infused variants—stand out for their modern flair and layered flavours. The restaurant blends nostalgia with creativity, making it a great choice for those looking to try something beyond the classic recipe.

5. Pindi Restaurant- Connaught Place

Pindi Restaurant has been a quiet legend in Connaught Place for years. Its butter chicken is thick, creamy, and deeply flavorful, with a slightly tangy edge that sets it apart. The vintage ambiance adds to the experience, making it a great spot for those who appreciate both good food and old-world charm.

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