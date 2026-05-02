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Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet

Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet

The Love Again star has graced the Met Gala on multiple occasions and consistently turns heads. Over the years, she has showcased both avant-garde red-carpet looks and bold, experimental fashion. With this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” we’re eager to see what she’ll wear next.

Priyanka Chopra in Met Gala (PHOTO: IG)
Priyanka Chopra in Met Gala (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 17:13 IST

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Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet

With just few days to go until the Met Gala 2025, excitement is building as we wait to see what the stars will wear. One name we’re always curious about is Priyanka Chopra. The Love Again star has graced the Met Gala on multiple occasions and consistently turns heads. Over the years, she has showcased both avant-garde red-carpet looks and bold, experimental fashion. With this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” we’re eager to see what she’ll wear next. In the meantime, here’s a look back at some of her most memorable Met Gala appearances.

Met Gala 2017: Ralph Lauren trench coat dress

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut in 2017, wearing a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress. Her arrival with Nick Jonas drew attention, but it was the dress’s exaggerated train that truly stood out. She paired the look with bold, metallic earrings and wore her hair in a messy top knot to balance the dramatic silhouette. Minimal makeup and black high-heeled boots tied her look together.

Met Gala 2018: Ralph Lauren gown

Chopra’s sartorial sense was on full display in 2018, as she embraced the “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme in Ralph Lauren’s deep ruby-red velvet gown, paired with a bejewelled hood that added an ethereal touch. Her bold look was echoed in her makeup—celestial gold eyeshadow embraced the “more is more” approach, complemented by matte, bold red lips.

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Met Gala 2019: Dior gown

In 2019, Chopra embraced the Met Gala’s theme inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp’” with a whimsical and theatrical Dior ensemble. Her look featured a caged dress with a rainbow-feathered skirt and a cape that created a vivid display of color. The gown included layers of grey and blush pink tulle, contrasted with bold accents of yellow, fuchsia, and red. Her makeup mirrored the dramatic styling, with silver-frosted lashes and brows, raspberry-toned eyeshadow and lips. A silver cage crown completed the look, referencing elements of Effie Trinket’s style from The Hunger Games while leaning into the camp aesthetic.

Met Gala 2023: Valentino gown

For the 2023 Met Gala featuring the theme, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, Priyanka Chopra Jonas donned a Valentino couture gown that featured an all-black strapless dress with a bow and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with white leather gloves, a black faille cape with white bows at the sleeves, and Bulgari jewellery. A voluminous, ruffled-edge cape added a dramatic element to the look.

Met Gala 2025: Balmain polka dot jacket and dress

Priyanka turned heads in a custom Balmain creation by Olivier Rousteing, effortlessly blending the clean, structured lines of classic menswear with bold, feminine glamour. Her white halter-neck gown, dotted with black polka patterns, featured a cinched waist with a slim belt and a row of black buttons down the front—sharp, striking, and refreshingly modern. She elevated the look further with a matching polka-dot blazer, impeccably tailored with a defined waist and a long, flowing hem that added both drama and structure.

ALSO READ:  Weekly Tarot Reading For May 4-11: Check For You Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And Angel Message For Upcoming Week

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Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet

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Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet
Met Gala 2026: Throwback To Priyanka Chopra’s Best And Worst Looks At The Red Carpet
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