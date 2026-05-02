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Home > Entertainment News > Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

Actor Ajith Kumar marked his 55th birthday with a special announcement for fans, revealing the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary Gladiators. The project traces his journey in motorsport and is set for a theatrical release.

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track (Via Instagram)
Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track (Via Instagram)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 16:02 IST

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Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

Actor Ajith Kumar marked his 55th birthday with a special announcement for fans, revealing the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary Gladiators. The project traces his journey in motorsport and is set for a theatrical release.

First Look Showcases High-Speed Racing Journey

The makers shared a 50-second glimpse that sets the tone for the documentary. It opens with a race car ready at the track as Ajith Kumar walks in wearing full racing gear, helmet in hand. The sequence builds up to him stepping into action, followed by fast-paced racing visuals.

The title Gladiators appears alongside the tagline “In Pursuit of Challenges,” hinting at the film’s focus on determination and pushing limits.

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Directed By AL Vijay, Music By GV Prakash

The documentary is being directed by filmmaker A. L. Vijay, who has closely followed and captured Ajith’s racing journey. Music for the project has been composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, who also shared his excitement about working on the film and its theme.

The announcement was made by Ajith Kumar Sports Services, describing the film as a story of chasing the impossible and embracing challenges on the racing track.

Focus On Motorsport Career, Theatrical Release Planned

In recent years, Ajith Kumar has increasingly shifted focus toward motorsport, actively participating through his racing team since 2024. The documentary will highlight this phase of his life, offering a closer look at his passion beyond cinema.

He is also set to compete in the Le Mans Cup at the Circuit Paul Ricard, further strengthening his presence on the international racing circuit.

While an official release date for Gladiators is yet to be announced, the film is confirmed to hit theatres, giving fans a chance to witness Ajith Kumar’s journey from actor to racer on the big screen.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

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Tags: Ajith Kumar birthday announcementAjith Kumar Gladiators documentaryAjith Kumar Le Mans CupAjith Kumar motorsport journeyAjith Kumar racing career updateAjith Kumar racing filmGladiators first glimpse Ajith KumarGladiators movie Ajith KumarTamil actor racing documentary

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Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

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Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

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Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track
Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track
Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track
Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

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