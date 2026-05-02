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Home > Entertainment News > Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

Ilaiyaraaja’s old song featuring Vijay resurfaces, sparking buzz over TVK debut and political timing ahead of Tamil Nadu poll results.

Ilaiyaraaja’s old song featuring Vijay resurfaces, sparking buzz over TVK debut. (Photo: ANI, Wiki)
Ilaiyaraaja’s old song featuring Vijay resurfaces, sparking buzz over TVK debut. (Photo: ANI, Wiki)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 16:34 IST

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Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

As Ilaiyaraaja trends again, the reason is not a new song but a decades-old composition that has happened to land in Tamil Nadu’s fiery political climate, at a time when the veteran composer has released a song from the 1988 film Ithu Engal Neethi, featuring a boy actor Vijay. The timing, just days after the announcement of the Tamil Nadu election results, has generated plenty of speculation: With actor Vijay entering the political arena through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the public is looking at the move as more than nostalgia and interrogating symbolism and intent, and the thin line between art and politics.

Why is Ilaiyaraaja’s decades-old song trending now?

The song from Ithu Engal Neethi, directed by S. A. Chandrasekhar, made headlines again due to the lyrics, which roughly translate as “the nation is eagerly waiting with hope for a young boy”. It has been shared across social networks. In light of actor Vijay’s move to politics, the lyrics are being seen as a prophecy or political statement.

The song predates actor Vijay’s birth, but its timing has increased its relevance, making it something of a talking point in both cinema and political circuits.

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Is Ilaiyaraaja sending a political signal to Vijay?

No official indication from Ilaiyaraaja about any political purpose behind the song sharing. However, the timing is suspicious and many have interpreted it as a political signal to Vijay

Proponents say Ilaiyaraaja, Rajya Sabha nominee now, is being unfairly politicised for sharing his own work. Detractors say people like him are aware of the ramifications of sharing a post during election season

How does it connect with Vijay’s political ascent with TVK?

With the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) making its entry, initial exit polls suggest the party is already denting the two-party rule in Tamil Nadu. TVK is gaining ground across caste and demographic lines and among youth and urban and first time voters

Some polls suggest TVK could be a game changer and play the role of a third force. The range is anything from a showy debut to becoming the single largest party . Vijay’s political ascent has been compared to M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa who successfully jumped from cinema to politics.

Why does this raise a broader debate on art vs politics?

This controversy has brought back a familiar debate: Is there a way for art to remain apolitical in a politically charged atmosphere?

Ilaiyaraaja supporters argue that a song exists in its original creative context, not a political one; while others say that a cultural signifier resurfacing at a critical political moment invites interpretation.

And it shows how even a seemingly innocent act can become a politically charged one because of the celebrity, timing, and public narrative.

What’s the bigger takeaway from the Ilaiyaraaja -Vijay controversy?

The nostalgic musical post has morphed into a multi-dimensional public discourse on cinema, politics, and public narrative. Intentional or not, the incident highlights Vijay’s increased political significance, and the increased scrutiny of people associated with him. As Tamil Nadu awaits election results, the Ilaiyaraja–Vijay moment shows a more general truth: In today’s ecosystem, even past art can influence public discourse on the future.

ALSO READ: Ajith Kumar’s Racing Documentary ‘Gladiators’ First Glimpse RELEASED, Offering A High-Octane Look At His Journey On The Track

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Tags: ilaiyaraajatamilaga-vettri-kazhagamTVKVijay

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Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

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Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

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Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results
Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results
Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results
Ilaiyaraaja Signals Support For TVK Vijay’s Political Debut? Old Song Resurfaces Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results

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