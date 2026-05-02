Echoes of the Desert: A Mesmerising Rajasthani Folk Music Event Enchants Mumbai

From Left to Right: Shri Gurmeet Singh, Shri Rehman Naushad, Shri Uttam Singh, seen alongside renowned Rajasthani folk musicians from Barmer, Rajasthan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2: On Monday evening, April 27th, 2026, in Andheri West, Mumbai, Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet curated an exceptional musical experience that transcended performance and entered the realm of cultural immersion. Featuring renowned Rajasthani Folk Artist Latif Khan and his ensemble from Barmer, the concert stood as a deeply evocative exploration of India’s living folk traditions.

Vocal Ensemble Performance

The vocal ensemble – Sukhdev Manghiyar, Loona Khan, Manzoor Khan, and Salim Khan – offered a layered interpretative experience. Their renditions were marked by open-throated projection, subtle gamaks, and an organic interplay between lead and supporting voices. Particularly noteworthy was their ability to maintain tonal authenticity while dynamically responding to rhythmic shifts.

Musical Ensemble Line-Up

The musical ensemble featured:

Latif Khan on Khartal

Bhugar Khan on Kamaicha

Sukhdev Manghiyar – Vocalist

Loona Khan – Vocalist

Manzoor Khan – Vocalist & Harmonium

Salim Khan – Vocalist

Devu Khan on Dholak

Roshal Khan on Morchang – Bhapang & Khartal

Rhythm and Instrumentation

From the very first stroke of the khartal, the tonal landscape was established with striking clarity – earthy, percussive, and rhythmically intricate. Latif Khan, Devu Khan and Roshal Khan’s command over tempo modulation and micro-rhythmic phrasing set a compelling foundation, anchoring the ensemble with both authority and fluidity.

The sonic richness of the evening was significantly enhanced by Bhugar Khan’s kamaicha, an instrument whose bowed timbre lent a haunting, almost vocal quality to the melodic framework. His phrasing demonstrated a nuanced understanding of Rajasthani modal structures, often echoing the ornamentation found in Hindustani vocal traditions while retaining its distinctly folk idiom.

Repertoire and Musical Journey

The repertoire was thoughtfully curated, balancing familiarity with depth. Ghodliyo, Kesariya Balam unfolded with a welcoming and meditative grace, its melodic arcs rendered with emotional restraint and dignity. In contrast, Jhirmir Barse Mev carried a buoyant rhythmic vitality, demonstrating the ensemble’s dexterity in transitioning between lyrical and percussive intensities.

The spiritual and passionate offerings – Allah Hoo, Ae Khatme Rasool, Akhiyan Udeek Diyan is a renowned, traditional Punjabi folk-based song, often performed in Sufi and Qawwali styles, Tu Maane Ya Na Maane, Nit Khair Manga are also renowned Punjabi Qawwali and Sufiana songs, popularized as a folk-infused classic rather than a traditional folk song – were imbued with devotional and longing fervour, creating moments of introspection within the broader sonic journey. The diversity of the group, which sang Punjabi Qawwali & Sufi songs with flawless perfection.

Highlight Performance

A defining highlight was the Morchang and Dholak Jugalbandi, where Roshal Khan and Devu Khan engaged in a riveting rhythmic dialogue. The morchang’s metallic resonance intertwined with the dholak’s percussive depth, resulting in a sophisticated polyrhythmic exchange that drew spontaneous applause. The jugalbandi was not merely a display of virtuosity but a study in timing, space, and improvisational intelligence.

Dignitary Remarks

World-renowned composer and music director Shri Uttam Singh remarked:

“It is deeply heartening to witness such sincere efforts in preserving and presenting our folk traditions. The performance by Latif Khan and his ensemble was not just music – it was pure emotion, carrying the fragrance of soil. He further mentioned that Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet continues to strive towards organizing such meaningful events, dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and celebration of our rich musical heritage.”

Speaking on the occasion, Film Director Shri Rehman Naushad added:

“Our vision has always been to create meaningful cultural experiences that connect audiences with the roots of Indian music. Today’s concert was a beautiful reminder of how folk music transcends boundaries and touches every heart.”

Esteemed music composer and producer Shri Gurmeet Singh shared:

“There is an unmatched purity in folk music, and today’s performance truly captured that essence. The energy, the rhythm, and the storytelling were simply captivating. It’s inspiring to see audiences in urban spaces embrace and celebrate these traditional sounds with such enthusiasm.”

Trustees and Organising Team

This evening of musical excellence was presented under the expert guidance of the Academy’s permanent trustees, who continue to serve as pillars for the classical arts and the preservation of India’s musical heritage:

Shri Rehman Naushad – President

Shri Uttam Singh – Secretary

Shri Gurmeet Singh – Treasurer

Smt Shehnaaz Parveen Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

Smt Jasvinder Kaur – Trustee

Smt Umaraah Mutiur Rehman – Trustee

The Academy also gratefully acknowledged the collaborative efforts that ensured the event’s resounding success, including:

Event Organiser – Ms Parmeet Kaur

Video Director – Nabh Kumar Raju

Camera – Manoj Joshi

Sound & Lights – Manoj Joshi, including assistants Anmol Pariyar and Mahesh Gurjar

Media Consultant – David Allan Vaz

Lip-smacking culinary experience – Hardeep Punjab

NKR Film School students and the entire dedicated event crew

About Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet

Naushad Academy of Hindustani Sangeet continues to champion the cause of Indian classical and folk music by curating meaningful cultural experiences and nurturing appreciation for traditional art forms.

Website: www.gurmeetsingh.net

Email: contactnaushadacademy@gmail.com

Social Media Handles

https://www.facebook.com/folkmusic.latifkhan | https://www.instagram.com/folk_music_latif_khan

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