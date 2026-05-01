Yesha Sagar Deleted Bikini Snaps Go VIRAL After ‘Love Jihad’ Rumours With Delhi Capitals Star Sameer Rizvi | See Hot and Sexy Pics

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 has turned sensational off the pitch. As intense as the cricketing action is, the digital world is presently in a massive firestorm between Delhi Capitals’ emerging star Sameer Rizvi and the stunning Indo-Canadian sports presenter Yesha Sagar.
Is Sameer Rizvi and Yesh Sagar Dating? The Viral Allegations
The controversy had flared up after cryptic but explosive reports suggested a restrictive and complicated relationship between a high-profile cricketer from Uttar Pradesh and a prominent sports anchor. The names were not disclosed in the first reports but netizens were quick to put two and two together and identify Sameer Rizvi and Yesha Sagar.
The most shocking of the allegations in the viral reports is that the cricketer allegedly made the anchor scrub her social media presence. Rumours say Yesha was reportedly asked to remove all her “bold” content such as bikini pictures and glamorous modelling clicks to match a more conservative image.
From Punjabi Music to the Pitch: Who is Yesha Sagar?
Yesha was born on 14 December 1996 in Ludhiana, Punjab. She moved to Toronto in 2015 to pursue her higher education at Seneca College. Prior to her sports broadcasting career, she was a powerhouse in the Punjabi music industry, starring in more than 30 music videos with legends like Gippy Grewal and Parmish Verma.
She transitioned into sports presenting with ease, establishing her credibility through:
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Global T20 Canada
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UP T20 League (where she reportedly first met Rizvi)
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WPL 2026, where her screen presence as a “mystery anchor” captivated millions.
The “Conservative” Transition and “Love Jihad” Rumours
Fans have noted a radical change in Yesha’s digital persona. With over a million followers on Instagram, her move from glamorous model to more “conservative” presenter has been the subject of much speculation. This development, along with her closeness to the star of Delhi Capitals, has sparked heated debates on social media over religious conversion and “Love Jihad” narratives.
How Did Yesha Sagar and Sameer Rizvi React?
Yesha Sagar has kept her composure and stayed silent in the midst of the big speculation and the controversy trending over the platforms and has not issued an official statement. Sameer Rizvi has been consistent for Delhi Capitals this season and is staying in the moment as the team pushes for the playoffs.
And the “deleted snaps” still go viral through fan archives. The controversy highlights the intense scrutiny public figures face when their personal lives and professional personas collide on the world stage of the IPL.