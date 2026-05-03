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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence

IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia breaks his silence on the controversial Impact Player rule in IPL 2026. While denying official requests from franchises to scrap the 12th-man rule, Saikia confirms a full review will take place after the season. Read more on the board's stance on high-scoring matches and player criticism.

IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player? Rule BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence. Photo X
IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player? Rule BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 00:28 IST

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IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence

The debate surrounding the Impact Player rule has reached a fever pitch in IPL 2026, but the BCCI is not ready to hit the “delete” button just yet. On Saturday, May 2, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the growing noise, denying claims that franchises have officially sought a reversal of the rule. However, he confirmed that a comprehensive review is on the horizon once the current season concludes.

No Official Request from Teams

The Impact Player rule, which allows teams to substitute one player at any stage of the match, effectively turned the IPL into a 12-per-side contest since its introduction in 2022. While media reports and player criticisms have dominated the headlines, Saikia clarified that the team owners have not formally complained.

“This has been going on for the last two years. We are reviewing it after this tournament is over, and in the middle of the tournament, we cannot take any call,” Saikia said in Mumbai, as quoted by PTI. “There is no official request that we should revisit this particular impact player proposition. It is in the media (that) I sometimes read it. But if it comes from the teams, then we’ll have to take a call. But till now, no such situation has arisen.”

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The Scoring Surge: Boring or Brilliant?

The rule’s primary byproduct has been a staggering increase in scoring rates. Before 2022, average team scores hovered around 160; today, they sit closer to 185. With batting depth extended, players are taking more risks, turning 200-plus chases—once a rarity—into a weekly occurrence.

Critics, including several Indian all-rounders and bowlers, argue that the rule diminishes the role of genuine all-rounders and makes the game too batter-centric. Saikia, however, pushed back against the notion that the high scores have become monotonous.

“Some low scoring matches are also there,” he noted. “All the fans are enjoying the matches. The bowlers are getting good wickets (as well). Some teams are scoring very low scores too if you look at the overall scorecards and some teams are chasing 260 also. Everything is happening… it is a full bouquet in one package.”

The Road Ahead

For now, the status quo remains. The BCCI’s stance is clear: no mid-season changes will be entertained. While the rule has undoubtedly altered the tactical landscape of T20 cricket, the board views the variety of scores—from low-scoring thrillers to 260-run onslaughts—as a sign of a healthy league.

The real test for the Impact Player rule will come in the post-season meeting. With the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 and other international tournaments still adhering to traditional 11-player rules, the BCCI will have to decide if the IPL’s unique “12 vs 12” format is helping or hindering the development of Indian cricketers on the world stage. Until then, fans can expect the high-octane, high-scoring drama to continue.

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Tags: BCCI review Impact Player ruleDevajit Saikia BCCI secretary statementhigh scoring matches in IPL 2026IPL 12 vs 12 rule controversyIPL 2026IPL 2026 Impact Player rule newsIPL franchises request to remove Impact rule

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IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence
IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence
IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence
IPL 2026: Did The IPL Franchises Request To Remove Impact Player Rule? BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Breaks Silence

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