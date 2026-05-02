4 Players Part Of India’s Women’s ODI World Cup-Winning Squad In 2025 But Not Part Of T20 World Cup 2026 Team

The euphoria of India’s historic 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup triumph is still fresh in the minds of fans, but the focus has officially shifted to the shortest format. The selection committee has made it clear that ‘horses for courses’ is the new mantra as BCCI announces the 15-member squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England.

The heart of the world champion side is still there, but four big names who lifted the trophy just months ago are not in the T20 squad. Here’s a look at the players who were left out and the reasons behind their exclusion.

1. Harleen Deol

Harleen Deol, one of the most athletic fielders and a dependable middle-order batter, was a vital part of the ODI success. But, her strike rate in the T20 format has often been a talking point. The selectors have gone for Bharti Fulmali, whose explosive finishing in WPL gave her the edge. Harleen is still an important cog in the bigger scheme of things, but her exclusion from the T20 World Cup points to a change in the mindset of valuing power-hitting over accumulation.

2. Sneh Rana

The veteran off-spinning all-rounder has been India’s “crisis manager” for years. Sneh Rana’s experience was vital for handling the pressure of the 2025 ODI World Cup final. However, the committee have preferred the youthful energy and dynamic fielding on the ground of Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav in the T20 format. Rana is an integral part of the longer versions of the game but is on the sidelines for the sprint format in English conditions.

3. Amanjot Kaur

Amanjot Kaur was omitted for medical reasons, not tactical preference, unlike others on this list. An untimely injury ruled out the seam-bowling all-rounder who was so important in providing balance to the ODI champions. The absence of her has created a void in the pace-bowling all-rounder’s department which the selectors have tried to fill by bringing in new faces like Nandini Sharma.

4. Pratika Rawal

Another notable absentee is the young top-order batter who showed glimpses of brilliance during the 2025 campaign. The fall guy for Pratika Rawal has been a crowded top order which includes Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and the returning Yastika Bhatia. She is highly rated, but the selectors felt her current T20 tempo was not quite matching the attacking intent needed for the tournament.

The Bottom Line

A different tactical blueprint is required from ODI glory to T20 success. Moving away from these four champions, the BCCI is banking on a “strike-rate first” approach. Whether this gamble pays off in the swinging conditions of England remains to be seen but the message is clear: past glory is no guarantee of a future spot in the T20 era.