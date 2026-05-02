India-Bound LPG Ship MT Sarv Shakti Safely Crosses Strait Of Hormuz, To Reach Visakhapatnam By May 13

Indian Ship: A Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying Indian cargo, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and is now on course to reach Visakhapatnam by May 13, according to official sources. The safe passage comes amid ongoing tensions in the West Asia region, making the development significant for India’s energy supplies.

The vessel is transporting a large shipment of liquefied petroleum gas. Officials confirmed that it is carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of LPG, with a total crew of 20 members onboard, including 18 Indian nationals.

MT Sarv Shakti Safely Crosses Strait Of Hormuz

“As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026,” the sources said.

The successful journey through one of the world’s most sensitive maritime routes comes at a time when shipping movements are being closely monitored due to regional developments. The safe transit has provided some relief to authorities tracking vessel movement in the area.

Government Monitoring Maritime Safety And Shipping Operations

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued an update on maritime safety and operations. The ministry said that all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and that no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The statement added that the government is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions abroad, and other maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety of seafarers and smooth shipping operations.

Control Room Active As Situation Closely Watched

The Directorate General of Shipping’s control room has been actively tracking developments. Officials said it has handled 8,335 calls and received more than 17,838 emails since it was set up to monitor the situation.

In the last 24 hours alone, the control room recorded 67 calls and 144 emails, reflecting continued engagement with stakeholders and seafarers during this period.

Indian Seafarers Repatriated And Ports Running Smoothly

According to the ministry, more than 2,922 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far from different locations across the Gulf region. Out of these, 30 seafarers were brought back in the last 24 hours alone.

The statement also highlighted that port operations across India are running normally, with no congestion reported at any major port. Authorities said they remain committed to ensuring maritime safety and uninterrupted shipping activities despite the evolving situation in the region.

(With inputs from ANI)

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