West Asia Crisis: India Assists 2,490 Citizens To Exit Iran

As the situation in West Asia continues to change, the Ministry of External Affairs is working to keep Indians in the region safe. So far, more than 2,400 Indians have been evacuated from Iran through land routes.



Sharing an update on the developing situation in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that while the Iran airspace is partially open for cargo and chartered flights, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to Iran and those already there are urged to leave via land border routes, with the Indian Embassy’s support. “So far, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated movement of 2,490 Indian nationals out of Iran through land border routes”, it added.



As per the MEA, the overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India.



It said that in the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited commercial flights between the UAE and India based on operational and safety considerations.



Noting that flights continue to operate from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to various destinations in India, MEA said that with Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is operating flights to various destinations in India. Air India, Air India Express and Indigo have started flight operations from Qatar to India.



“Kuwait airspace is open. Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways have resumed limited flight operations from Kuwait to India. Bahrain airspace is open. Air India Express and Gulf Air are operating flights from Bahrain to various destinations in India. Indigo is also planning to resume flight operations from Bahrain to India from today. Iraq airspace is open with limited flight operations to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India”, the statement informed.



In the details shared in a press statement by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, the MEA noted that Israel airspace is open and limited flight operations have resumed to destinations in the region, which can be used for onward travel to India.



Underlining how the Ministry of External Affairs continues to monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, it said that Indian embassies and consulates continue to operate round-the-clock helplines to provide timely assistance and are proactively assisting our citizens. They are also in close contact with the local Governments.



As per the MEA, updated advisories are being issued including information related to local government guidelines, flight and travel situations, consular services and various welfare measures being undertaken for the community.



Indian Missions are actively engaged with the resident Indian community. They are regularly interacting with the Indian community associations, organizations, professional groups, and Indian companies to address their concerns.



The statement underlined that the government is according high priority to the welfare of Indian seafarers in the region. Indian Missions are extending all assistance to them including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance, and assisting for requests to return to India.



The Government reaffirmed that it is engaged in ensuring preparedness and continuity across key sectors through coordinated response measures. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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