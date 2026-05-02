Iran Signals Strong India Ties, Allows Indian Ships Safe Passage Through Hormuz

On Saturday, the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said India and Iran share a strong relationship. He explained that Iran allowing Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—while many other countries were not given permission-shows the strong ties between the two countries.



Addressing a press conference here, Ilahi said the relationship between India and Iran is rooted in centuries of shared history, culture, and mutual respect, pointing to ongoing diplomatic engagements as well as cooperation across sectors.



Citing recent interactions, Ilahi noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have held multiple “successful conversations”, alongside continued engagement between the foreign ministers of both countries.



He described these exchanges as evidence of growing collaboration.



“India is a very great country and we respect India and Indians. We have a 5,000-year relationship and friendship with Iran. Iran is connected to India by education, by philosophy, by culture, by civilisation, and by economy… Iranians love Indians too much. Even our culture is the same. Our behaviour is the same. Even our faces and shapes are the same,” the Representative said.



“The relationship and friendship between Iran and India is very, very strong and very deep. At the moment, our relationship, collaboration, and cooperation with India are very, very good. And the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] had three successful conversations with the President of Iran, Pezeshkian. And also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India has had many successful conversations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran. And the sign of that, which I want to give you as evidence, is that Iran allowed Indian ships to pass the Strait of Hormuz, while a lot of countries couldn’t get this permission,” he added.



He also referred to historical migration patterns, noting that many Iranians had settled in India over the past centuries, further strengthening social and cultural connections.



Expressing optimism about future ties, Ilahi said relations are expected to grow even stronger. He added that Iran’s leadership has consistently supported closer engagement with India and removing barriers in bilateral cooperation.

Referring to Iran’s top leadership, Ilahi claimed that the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei had repeatedly emphasised strong ties with India and supported removing obstacles in the relationship.



He further stated that the current Supreme Leader also “loves India” and continues to advocate for deeper strategic and friendly relations between the two countries.



“The relationship between Iran and India is very good, and I’m sure that in the future, the relationship between Iran and India will be far better and stronger. Because I remember our late Supreme Leader always emphasised the relationship between Iran and India. Several times, I heard from him, and he said that there should not be any barrier between our two relationships,” Ilahi said.



“Now our new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei, also loves India. I know him, and he is also emphasising a good relationship, a strong relationship, with India,” he added.



Earlier today, a Marshall Islands-flagged LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, carrying Indian cargo, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on May 13, according to official sources.



Sources stated that the vessel, carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has a 20-member crew onboard, including 18 Indian nationals.



“As per official sources, MT Sarv Shakti (IMO No. 9350599), carrying 46,313 MT of LPG (Indian cargo), with 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz today, 02 May 2026, and is expected to arrive at Visakhapatnam on 13 May 2026,” the sources said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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