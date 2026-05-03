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Home > India News > India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

AIIMS Delhi has introduced India’s first portable bedside MRI machine that helps doctors quickly scan the brain of seriously ill patients in ICUs, emergency rooms, and during neurosurgery.

AIIMS Delhi has introduced India’s first portable bedside MRI machine that helps doctors quickly scan the brain of seriously ill patients in ICUs, emergency rooms, and during neurosurgery. Photo: AFP News
AIIMS Delhi has introduced India’s first portable bedside MRI machine that helps doctors quickly scan the brain of seriously ill patients in ICUs, emergency rooms, and during neurosurgery. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 04:48 IST

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India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System


All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has introduced India’s first portable MRI machine that can be used right next to a patient’s bed. This helps doctors quickly scan the brain of seriously ill patients in ICUs, emergency rooms, and during neurosurgery.

The machine is small and can be moved easily to the patient, so there is no need to shift them to a separate MRI room, which can be risky in critical conditions.

The system is already being used at the Centre for Neurological Conditions under Dr. Shailesh Gaikwad. It is expected to improve rapid diagnosis in stroke, trauma, ICU monitoring, paediatrics, and post-operative neurosurgical care.

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Clinicians say that the technology enables faster decision-making in emergencies where conventional imaging is difficult or unsafe. The installation follows regulatory approval in India and is supported by Radiosurgery Global.

Experts stated that the development could significantly expand access to brain imaging and strengthen research in point-of-care neurodiagnostics nationwide.

Meanwhile, amid rising temperatures, Dr. Sheffali Gulati, Professor of Paediatrics at AIIMS Delhi, on Thursday, cautioned that children are especially vulnerable to heatwave-related health risks and need close care, adequate hydration, and protection from outdoor exposure to prevent complications.

On heatwave impact, Dr Sheffali Gulati told ANI, “Children are more vulnerable. We should ensure that they have good hydration. So give them small portions of fluids frequently, which are not heavy in sugar. They should prevent any outdoor activities. If a child has epilepsy, they may have more seizures during this time. Children with underlying problems can face aggravation, so they have to be particularly careful. Infants will be very much important to see because they cannot manifest their thirst, so they have to be given fluids around the clock and kept in a cool environment.”

She highlights the critical link between heat-related physical symptoms and long-term neurodevelopmental health in children, emphasising the need for immediate preventive care.

On mitigating heat impact, Dr Naval Vikram, Professor, Department of Medicine, AIIMS Delhi, speaking to ANI, said that people who work under circumstances where they are exposed to heatwave conditions should wear loose clothes and keep their heads covered. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: India-Bound LPG Ship MT Sarv Shakti Safely Crosses Strait Of Hormuz, To Reach Visakhapatnam By May 13

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India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

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India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

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India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System
India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System
India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System
India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

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