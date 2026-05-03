Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Tehran, Says ‘If They Misbehave…’

On Saturday (local time), US President Donald Trump stated that the option of resuming military strikes against Iran exists. Trump told reporters that more military action was still possible as he boarded Air Force One in South Florida. ‘We’ll see if kids act badly or misbehave, but for now, we won’t know’. In response to a question regarding resuming attacks on Iran, Trump stated, ‘It’s a possibility that could happen, certainly.’ In response to Iran’s most recent offering to the US, the president stated that negotiations were moving forward in spite of uncertainty in Tehran’s leadership.

What Did Trump Say About Iran-US War?

‘I’m doing great in almost every way, but I’m particularly good in Iran. Once more, they are completely destroyed and want to reach an agreement. They are struggling to identify their leader. They don’t know who their leader is because their leader is no longer among them,’ Trump remarked. Trump went on to say that Washington still intends to take aim at Iran’s remaining missile production capacity. ‘Well, I’d like to get rid of it, yes,’ he responded. It would serve as a springboard for them to rebuild. Indeed, I want to get rid of it. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said he is reviewing a newly submitted proposal from Iran, but signalled deep skepticism about its prospects, arguing that Tehran has not ‘paid a big enough price’ for its past actions.

Trump To Review Plan That Iran Sent? What Is It?

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, ‘I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can’t imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years.’ The post was made soon after Trump was asked if he had seen the 14-point proposal while speaking to reporters on board Air Force One in Florida. Trump said, ‘No, I haven’t,’ when questioned. ‘Yeah. I’ll let you know about it later,’ he continued. ‘I’m looking at it up here.’

Trump retaliated when reporters brought up his previous remarks that the US could be better off avoiding a deal with Iran. ‘Well, I wouldn’t have to,’ he remarked. That’s not what I said. I told them it would take them twenty years to rebuild if we left now. However, we’re not heading out just yet. We’re going to make sure that no one needs to return in two or five years.” When questioned about the idea once more, he responded, ‘They told me about the concept of the deal.’ They will now provide me with the precise language.

Iran’s 14-Point Plan To End War: What Is It?

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran has sent the United States a 14-point plan that outlines a broad framework for ‘ending the war’ on all fronts, including Lebanon. The plan is a reaction to Washington’s previous nine point plan, which purportedly included a ceasefire deadline of two months. However, Tehran is reported to have rejected any long term interim agreement, demanding that a complete solution be reached within 30 days and centred on a long-term “end to the war” as opposed to a short-term truce.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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