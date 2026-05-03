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Home > Regionals News > Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Bengaluru is set to witness mostly cloudy skies today, with temperatures ranging between 22°C and 34°C, creating a warm and humid feel across the city. The weather is expected to remain stable overall, though lingering cloud cover may bring occasional light drizzle in some areas.

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City - Check Detailed IMD Forecast (Image: ANI)
Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City - Check Detailed IMD Forecast (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 07:39 IST

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Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Today, a generally stable but slightly humid weather pattern is expected to occur in Bangalore, and the skies are expected to remain largely cloudy throughout the day. The cloud cover will most probably be continuous between the morning and evening hours and so the cloud will not allow much direct sunshine over long periods of time. Though the weather is overcast, there is no sign of extreme weather disturbance making it a relatively peaceful day among the daily commuters and other outdoor activities. The weather conditions indicate that it is a normal transitional season of pre monsoon effect whereby moisture accumulates gradually across the area.

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: The temperatures in the city are projected to be between the low of about 22°C  in the early morning hours to the highest of about 34°C  in the afternoon. The warm mornings might seem relatively cool, because of the relatively humid minimum temperature but as the day advances it may become hot and sticky due to the slight humidity and the presence of clouds. Although the sun will not be highly visible throughout most of the day, the stored heat in the layers of clouds can be a contributory factor to a gradual increase in perceived warmth during peak hours. 

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Is It Going To Rain?

The weather conditions of Bangalore today are predicted to be dominated by the mostly cloudy sky conditions, with few or no major or continuous sunshine conditions. This is usually caused by the damp winds blowing in the area that forms a dense blanket of clouds above the city. The weather today predicts that heavy rain will not fall during most of the day yet light drizzle will still occur in particular areas during the late evening and night.

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Bangalore Weather Today May 3: People Who Have Plans Must..

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: The weather in Bangalore today shows a comfortable temperature with high humidity and overcast skies. The residents will experience a quiet day because the weather will remain stable throughout the day yet grey clouds will cover the sky. The temperature difference between 22°C  and 34°C  demonstrates common early season weather patterns which develop slower through time because of cloud cover. People who have plans for  outdoor activities at this time must prepare for changing cloud conditions and potential light drizzle events which may occur throughout different parts of the city.

Also Read: UP Shocker: Woman Kills Her Four children Over Property Dispute, Then flees home

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Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast
Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast
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Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

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