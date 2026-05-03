Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence: ‘I Am One Of The Victims’, Olympian Names Herself In Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh; Questions WFI Trials Venue

Vinesh Phogat has come forward to state that she is one of six female wrestlers who have accused former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. This marks the first time Vinesh has publicly identified herself as a victim in the ongoing criminal case involving Singh.

In a video message, posted on May 3rd, Phogat explained that she felt compelled to speak out, because she believes there is an attempt by the current WFI to prevent her from making a comeback before the 2026 Asian Games. The case against Singh is still in the courts, and witnesses are still giving testimony.

Vinesh Phogat breaks silence on identity and legal case

As per reports, earlier, Vinesh Phogat had chosen not to reveal her identity, out of respect for the legal process and her own dignity. In reference to the law protecting victims, she stated: “The guidelines from the Supreme Court state that the name of any victim must remain confidential, as it relates to their dignity and honour.”

She continued, “But now, for various reasons, I must share something with the public. I do not wish to have spoken before the final decision on the complaint had been reached; however, what I want to tell you is that I am one of the 6 victims who has submitted a complaint and am still in the process of submitting an affidavit.” This statement will undoubtedly alter the course of this case as well add support to the pending proceedings.

Vinesh Phogat raises concerns over Gonda trials

The catalyst for Phogat’s comments seems to be the decision by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to conduct ranking tournaments and trials at Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. Phogat noted that Brij Bhushan is affiliated with Gonda, therefore making a level playing field very difficult to establish.

“Every athlete that has dedicated themselves & trained has a right to compete in that venue,” Vinesh stated. She also indicated that in addition to being removed from office, Brij Bhushan remains a major influence over WFI and continues his influence via the current WFi chief Sanjay Singh.

Vinesh Phogat questions fairness and control in federation

To conclude her thoughts on the issue, Vinesh Phogat asserted that match officiating can be affected by outside forces. “How can you trust someone who controls the referee’s match assignment, how many points they will award as a referee’s decision… all of this will be controlled by Bhushan and his associates. Our sports ministry and the government are just sitting back and watching,” she explained about how her situation has put her in a very bad state of mind for competition.

After taking 18 months off from competition after her disappointment at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Vinesh Phogat is now preparing to make a return to her sport. Unfortunately, the current situation has caused considerable difficulty for her. “It’s impossible to explain how difficult it would be for me to compete at his location, or in a college where more than half of the students have some sort of connection to him… and I don’t even know if I will be able to go there and be at my very best. The answer is probably no,” she added.

Vinesh Phogat and the background of wrestler protests

This story began in 2023 when Vinesh and several other top athletes, like Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, protested at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The protests gained international attention when police detained the athletes when they attempted to march to the new parliament building.

The appearance of Wrestlers being dragged down the street led to worldwide condemnation, including an unusual public statement by the International Olympic Committee. Also, while the actions carried out during protests have led to formal charges being filed, navigating their way through the court system has proven difficult.

Vinesh Phogat case status and ongoing legal battle

In the case involving Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who denies every accusation, he was previously cleared of all charges relating to a minor when the complainant retracted his/her statement, and a new Delhi court accepted both the Police’s closure report on the matter and the order of the Lower Court. However, he still has to contend with multiple counts of sexual harassment against Vinesh Phogat, five other adult wrestlers and others related to their respective cases.

Now, with Vinesh Phogat still engaged in formulating training plans for the Asian Games, her statements have put further pressure on the authorities to provide appropriate measures for the health and protection of all athletes involved in Indian Wrestling.

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