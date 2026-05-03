Indian-Origin Interpreter Meenu Batra Freed After Six Weeks in Detention, Judge Questions ‘Treated Like a Criminal’ ICE Detention Process

Indian-origin court interpreter Meenu Batra has been released from the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement after spending more than six weeks in detention. Her release came on April 30 after a federal judge ruled that she had not been given proper legal process before being detained.

As per reports, her lawyer, Deepak Ahluwalia, shared the family’s relief after her release. “We are overjoyed. It’s been a long six to seven weeks. We knew that this moment would come. We were hoping it wouldn’t take as long,” he told CBS News, highlighting the emotional toll the detention had taken on the family.

Meenu Batra: Judge questions detention process and orders release

Reports say that, the decision to release Meenu Batra was made by Roland Olvera, who raised serious concerns about the way she was detained. He pointed out that she had not been given basic legal protections before being taken into custody.

“She was afforded no procedural protection before the government detained her, increasing the risk of an erroneous deprivation of her liberty,” the judge said. This observation became the basis for ordering her release from ICE custody after weeks of detention.

Meenu Batra: Detained at airport despite decades in the US

As per reports, The 53-year-old has been living in the United States for around 35 years. She was detained on March 17 at Valley International Airport in Texas while travelling for work to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Four children later, Meenu Batra has spent years as an interpretor at the courts of the United States interpreting in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu. While she has been here many years, her status in the US continues to be limited. She is granted “withholding of removal”, meaning she has a right to live and work in the United States but does not have a direct path to becoming a citizen.

Meenu Batra: Family now pushes for green card and long-term relief

After her release, her legal team is now focused on securing a more stable future for her in the United States. They are working to obtain a green card, which would strengthen her immigration status.

Her youngest son, Jasper, who serves in the US Army, is expected to request that the government speed up her application. The family hopes the process will be completed within four to six months, allowing her to stay in the country without uncertainty.

Meenu Batra: Legal fight continues against deportation risks

Even after her release, her lawyer made it clear that the legal battle is not over. The team is preparing to challenge any attempt to deport her, especially to a third country where she has no ties.

“The fight is not over. We’ve gotten Meenu out, but now it’s a matter of keeping her here, making sure that all forms of relief that she is eligible for are adjudicated while she’s sitting here and fighting any attempt to send her to a third country that she has no previous relationship or no association with, and we will fight to the end to that,” Ahluwalia said, as per reports.

Meenu Batra: Past trauma, arrest details and emotional impact

Meenu Batra had come to the United States decades ago, fleeing violence in India. She had applied for asylum, but in 2000 she was granted “withholding of removal,” which protects her from being sent back to her home country.

Earlier, speaking to ABC News, she described the moment of her arrest. She said she was handcuffed and taken into an unmarked white SUV by at least four officers. She said the experience left her feeling “humiliated” and that she was “treated like a criminal.”

She also described the emotional impact of her detention, calling it a “sinking feeling.” According to her, the time spent in custody felt like “the longest month of her life,” capturing the distress and uncertainty she faced during those weeks.

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