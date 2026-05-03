LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway
LIVE TV
Home > World News > End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Trump indicated that significant disagreements remain, describing the negotiations as complicated and suggesting that Iranian leaders were 'not getting along with each other'.

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US (Image: ANI)
End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 09:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Tehran has sent a 14-point response to an American proposal, according to a Saturday report from the state media outlet Tasnim news agency. According to Tasnim, the Iranian plan calls for ‘ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,’ and it was allegedly provided through a Pakistani middleman. Tasnim pointed out that Tehran maintains ‘that the issues should be resolved within 30 days’ and argues that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the ‘termination of the war’ rather than merely extending a truce, despite the US apparently proposing a two-month ceasefire. 

What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US?

The Iranian statement, which is based on a nine-point US plan, addresses a number of issues, such as the removal of US military forces from the area around Iran and assurances against military action. The response also calls for the lifting of sanctions, the freeing of Iranian assets that have been frozen, and the establishment of a ‘new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz’. The suggestion was ‘aimed at the permanent end’ of the conflict, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who was quoted by Iran’s national broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). ‘Now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach,’ Gharibabadi stated. 

What Did US President Donald Trump Say Regarding Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal?

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will study the plan shortly, despite Iranian authorities’ refusal to publicly discuss the specifics of the response. But he said he ‘can’t imagine that it would be acceptable’. The US President expressed his displeasure with the deal and cautioned that military alternatives are still available. ‘They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it,’ Trump said to the press. “They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there… They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to.” The US President added that he has been briefed on possible military action. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them… or do we want to try and make a deal? Those are the options,” he said. He added that while he would prefer “on a human basis” to avoid bombing, he insisted that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons. 

You Might Be Interested In

US-Iran Tensions

According to reports, at the beginning of the process, Washington is requesting strong pledges over Iran’s nuclear program. On the other hand, it is said that Tehran is looking for a plan that prioritises reducing economic and military pressure. A precarious ceasefire that has been in place since early April gives rise to this most recent proposal. The US and Israeli strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure on February 28 sparked a period of fierce fighting that ended with the truce. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Tehran, Says ‘If They Misbehave…’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 14-point planhome-hero-pos-1Iran peace proposalIran-US conflictTehran proposalTrump responseus-iran tensions

RELATED News

Fact Check: Did Lorna Hajdini Appear With Accuser ‘John Doe’ In Viral Clip Amid JPMorgan Lawsuit Row?

Iran-US War Set To Resume? Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Tehran, Says ‘If They Misbehave…’

China Hits Back At US Sanctions, Activates First-Ever ‘Blocking Order’

‘Hypocritical Behaviour’: Iran Accuses US Of Violating Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

US State Department Keeps Watch on Spirit Airlines Disruptions, Vows Support for Americans

LATEST NEWS

Harassed by Wife, Last Call to Father: Shocking Details in 30-Year-Old Delhi Judge Aman Sharma Suicide Case

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

Weekly Horoscope For May 4-11: Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Lucky Colour And Lucky Number

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

Massive Fire In Delhi’s Vivek Vihar: 9 Dead, 4 Injured After Suspected AC Blast Triggers Blaze

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Gurugram Tragedy: Five Found Dead, Husband Battles For Life In Alleged Poisoning Case

India Gets Its First Bedside MRI As AIIMS Delhi Unveils Portable Brain Imaging System

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US
End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US
End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US
End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

QUICK LINKS