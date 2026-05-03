End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Tehran has sent a 14-point response to an American proposal, according to a Saturday report from the state media outlet Tasnim news agency. According to Tasnim, the Iranian plan calls for ‘ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon,’ and it was allegedly provided through a Pakistani middleman. Tasnim pointed out that Tehran maintains ‘that the issues should be resolved within 30 days’ and argues that diplomatic efforts must prioritise the ‘termination of the war’ rather than merely extending a truce, despite the US apparently proposing a two-month ceasefire.

What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US?

The Iranian statement, which is based on a nine-point US plan, addresses a number of issues, such as the removal of US military forces from the area around Iran and assurances against military action. The response also calls for the lifting of sanctions, the freeing of Iranian assets that have been frozen, and the establishment of a ‘new mechanism for the Strait of Hormuz’. The suggestion was ‘aimed at the permanent end’ of the conflict, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, who was quoted by Iran’s national broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). ‘Now the ball is in the United States’ court to choose either the path of diplomacy or continuation of a confrontational approach,’ Gharibabadi stated.

What Did US President Donald Trump Say Regarding Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal?

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he will study the plan shortly, despite Iranian authorities’ refusal to publicly discuss the specifics of the response. But he said he ‘can’t imagine that it would be acceptable’. The US President expressed his displeasure with the deal and cautioned that military alternatives are still available. ‘They want to make a deal, but I’m not satisfied with it,’ Trump said to the press. “They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there… They’re asking for things that I can’t agree to.” The US President added that he has been briefed on possible military action. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them… or do we want to try and make a deal? Those are the options,” he said. He added that while he would prefer “on a human basis” to avoid bombing, he insisted that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons.

US-Iran Tensions

According to reports, at the beginning of the process, Washington is requesting strong pledges over Iran’s nuclear program. On the other hand, it is said that Tehran is looking for a plan that prioritises reducing economic and military pressure. A precarious ceasefire that has been in place since early April gives rise to this most recent proposal. The US and Israeli strikes against Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure on February 28 sparked a period of fierce fighting that ended with the truce.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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