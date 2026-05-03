UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch?

UAE vs Oman Live Streaming: UAE, despite boasting some of the top players among the associate nations in its ranks, is placed at the bottom of the CWC League 2 points table. They have managed only six wins from 23 games. Their opponent, Oman, on the other hand, has won 14 out of 26 games to be placed third behind the USA and Scotland. Coming to this game, the recent form of both teams does not give much to write about. Oman won their last game to break a two-match losing streak. Meanwhile, the UAE has lost three of its last five games. Despite their failures in recent games, the fans of both teams would be eager to watch their favourite players in action. Here is a look at how to watch the UAE vs Oman live.

UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming

When will the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match take place?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match is going to take place on Sunday, 3rd May 2026.

When will the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match start?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will start at 9:30 AM in Nepal (9:15 A.M. IST) in Kiritpur, Nepal, on Sunday, 3rd May.

Where will the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match be played?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, in Nepal.

Where to watch the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match in India?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website.

Where to watch the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match in USA?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on the Willow TV app.

Where to watch the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match in UK?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on Sky Sports.

Where to watch the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match in AUS?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch the UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match in PAK?

The UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 match will be broadcast on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.

UAE vs Oman Live: Weather Update

It is raining in Kirtipur currently, delaying the toss and subsequently the match. There has been rain in almost every game in Kiritpur in recent times. However, most games have been completed with a decision being reached.

UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Squad

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (C), Aryansh Sharma, Adeeb Usmani (wk), Muhammad Shahdad, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammad Zuhaib, Khuzaima Tanveer, Junaid Siddique, Haider Ali, Ajay Kumar, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sohaib Khan

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (C), Ashish Odedara, Nadeem Khan, Hammad Mirza, Aryan Bisht, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Muhammed Imran, Mujibur Ali, Shah Faisal, Hassnain Shah, Kashyap Prajapati, Samay Shrivastava, Muzahir Raza, Khalid Kail

UAE Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result May 1, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by six runs (DLS) Apr 27, 2026 Oman CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Won by 25 runs Apr 25, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 37 runs Nov 5, 2025 Nepal CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Won by four wickets Nov 3, 2025 USA CWC League 2 Dubai, UAE Won by 243 runs

Oman Team Last Five Results

Date Opponent Competition Venue Result Apr 29, 2026 Nepal CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 102 runs (DLS) Apr 27, 2026 UAE CWC League 2 Kirtipur, Nepal Lost by 25 runs Apr 10, 2026 Namibia CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Lost by 1 wicket Apr 8, 2026 Scotland CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 12 runs Apr 4, 2025 Namibia CWC League 2 Windhoek, Namibia Won by 3 wickets UAE vs Oman: Top Players To Watch Out For UAE: Muhammad Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Adeeb Usmani, Sohaib Khan Oman: Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Ashish Odedara, Shakeel Ahmed

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