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Home > Entertainment News > ‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

KD - The Devil opened strong with ₹3.5 crore on Day 1 and 2 each but fell sharply to ₹2.08 crore on Saturday, taking the total to ₹9.08 crore. Despite a star cast, mixed reviews and reduced shows led to over a 40% weekend drop.

‘KD - The Devil’ Box Office
‘KD - The Devil’ Box Office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 09:48 IST

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‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

KD – The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja and Bollywood’s Sanjay Dutt, in a nationwide pan-India release, finds itself in troubled waters right after the opening weekend. Having held well over the first two days, the film has crashed unexpectedly and heavily on its first Saturday at the box office. Trade analysts are reporting more than a 40% fall in collection, which is a deviation from the usual trend of collections picking up over the weekends for big-budget actioners.

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Slips on Day 3 After Strong Opening Run

The movie began with a consistent box office record, collecting 3.50 crore each on Thursday and Friday. The film witnessed a downward trend in its box office collection after the second day of its release. Saturday’s collection fell to around 2.08 crore, bringing the movie’s total domestic net up to a little over 9.08 crore. The fall in popularity seems unexpected as the movie boasts a popular cast of Shilpa Shetty, Kichcha Sudeepa and Ravichandran, who should have drawn huge crowds.

Strategic Market Resilience Amidst Cinematic Friction

The unexpected increase in ticket sales demonstrates how star power and narrative pacing create a complicated relationship. The film faced a Saturday performance setback because its morning and evening occupancy rates were lower than expected despite Sanjay Dutt’s role as the main villain. 

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Mixed Reviews and Audience Shift Lead to ‘Devil’s Drop’ Concerns for KD – The Devil

According to industry experts, “Action Prince” Dhruva Sarja has a devoted fan base, but the mixed critical reviews of his film’s second half implementation have led most families to postpone watching until its digital release. The production team needs to use street marketing and late-night show increases to solve their “Devil’s drop” problem, which requires them to achieve stable numbers before their important Monday assessment.

Deciphering the Regional Pulse and Underworld Aesthetics

The visual language of Prem’s directorial work, which presents itself through Bangalore’s 1970s gritty environment, has created major disputes among film enthusiasts. The Saturday slowdown suggests a divide between hardcore action fans who enjoy the explosive paisa vasool moments and the general moviegoer who seems to show restraint. 

Declining Screen Count and Pan-India Appeal Key to KD – The Devil’s Recovery Prospects

The theatrical window shows tighter constraints because show counts have decreased from 845 on the opening day to 737 on Day 3. For KD – The Devil to regain its footing, the narrative needs to develop stronger appeal through its period-piece charm and “Kali-Daak Deva” rivalry to non-Kannada-speaking markets, which still need to reach their pan-India potential.

Also Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

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Tags: dhruva sarjaKD The DevilKD The Devil box office collectionSanjay Dutt

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‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

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‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

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‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday
‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday
‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday
‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

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