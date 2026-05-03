Lahore Weather Today (3.5.2026) Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen?

Lahore Weather Today, PSL 2026 Final: Lahore city is charged with electric energy as Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host the grand finale of IPL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and debutant powerhouse Hyderabad Kingsmen tonight, Sunday, May 3. However, after a week of fluctuating weather patterns in Punjab fans have been anxiously looking up at the skies. Heavy rain and thunderstorms that battered the city on Saturday night had many fearing a washout for the biggest game of the season.

PSL 2026 Final: Current Weather in Lahore

As of this evening, the weather in Lahore remains cloudy with a current temperature of 33°C. Humidity is a comfortable 35% and the wind is coming in from the east at a gentle 6 mph. A light chill in the air from the showers of early morning, a welcome break from the summer heat. Currently, the precipitation chance stands at a low 10%, suggesting that the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium have a clear window to prepare the field for the 8:00 PM (IST) start.

PSL 2026 Final: Daily Forecast- Will it Rain During the Match?

Sunday will be another cloudy day with a high of 34°C. The sky is expected to be partly cloudy during tonight’s last show, with temperatures dropping to a comfortable 24°C.

Cricketing fans can heave a sigh of relief as the chances of rain for both day and night is only capped at 20%. While the 97% cloud cover reported earlier in the day means that a stray shower cannot be ruled out entirely, the risk of a substantial disruption is small. The wind is expected to strengthen a bit to 12 mph from the east, helping the seamers under the floodlights in the powerplay.

PSL 2026 Final: Playing Conditions & Stakes

The pitch is good for a full 40-over match with a daytime UV index of 9 and settled conditions for the evening. Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi will look to capitalise on their dominance in the league stage while the Hyderabad Kingsmen will look to end their fairytale debut season on a high.

The drainage system at Gaddafi stadium is one of the best in the country and even if there is a slight drizzle, the match is unlikely to be delayed for long. Fans coming to the stadium should expect a comfortable evening, although the moderate humidity level of 40% could be a factor for the players as the match goes into the second innings. Weather forecast for tonight’s PSL final is stable. The IPL 2026 champion will be decided on the pitch in front of a packed Lahore crowd, with rain unlikely to play spoilsport.