Man Creates Fake Tinder Profile Of Ex-Lover, Sends 18 Men To Rape Her: ‘No Means She Wants More’

Fake Tinder case: A 36-year-old man has been convicted after carrying out what police described as a deeply disturbing campaign against his ex-girlfriend, using a fake Tinder profile to lure strangers to her home. Asad Hussain, also known as Ash Hussain, created the account using her photos and personal details in a calculated attempt to cause harm.

Reports say that, according to Cheshire Police, men began turning up at the woman’s home in 2024, believing they had matched with her online. They said she had invited them over, with some claiming the messages suggested a so-called “rape fantasy” and that she wanted to be “roughed up.”

Hussain, who resides in Heald Green, Stockport, was found guilty of several offences by the Chester Crown Court after a trial that concluded on May 1. He was found guilty of stalking, causing serious alarm or distress, assault by beating, and failure to comply with a section 49 RIPA notice; the notice required Hussain to provide passwords for various electronic devices.

Fake Tinder case: How the disturbing plot unfolded

As per the Manchester Evening News, some of the men told the victim they had been instructed that if she said “no,” it actually meant she “wanted it more.” In reality, these messages were sent by Hussain, who had posed as her and shared her phone number and email with at least 18 strangers.

The situation escalated quickly, with multiple men arriving at her home over a period of time. Many were confused when confronted by the real victim, who had no idea about the fake profile or the messages being sent in her name.

Fake Tinder case: Relationship that turned controlling

The report states that the court heard that in 2024, the victim had gone on several dates with Hussain after he contacted her on social media under the fake name “Mick Renney.” Over time, his behaviour became increasingly controlling.

On one occasion, he went to her house simply because she had a male friend visiting. In another incident, the victim woke up to find him reading her messages. He questioned her aggressively about whether she was seeing other men.

Fake Tinder case: Violence and intimidation inside the home

As per the report, when the victim tried to go to the bathroom, Hussain objected and said she could not take her phone with her unless he was present. When she still went, he forced his way in and pushed her, causing her to fall while he grabbed her mobile phone.

After the relationship ended, Hussain continued to harass her. He contacted her family and friends, accusing her of cheating, and repeatedly tried to restart the relationship. All his attempts were rejected.

Fake Tinder case: Men show up at the house with identical messages

Around two months after the breakup, the situation took a shocking turn. Men began appearing at her home, claiming they had matched with her on Tinder and had been invited over.

On one night in August, four men arrived at her house, each showing almost identical messages that appeared to be from her. These messages again referred to violent sexual scenarios and instructions on how to approach her, as per the report.

Fake Tinder case: Door smashed, child left at risk

In September, one man rang her doorbell and then shoved the door hard enough to smash a glass panel. He showed her messages saying the front door was open and that he should “give it a shove” because it was “stiff.”

Later the same day, another man entered the house while the victim was at work. Her daughter was upstairs alone at the time. Thankfully, he left without incident, but the situation deeply alarmed the family.

Fake Tinder case: Police investigation uncovers identity

Police said at least 18 men were involved, though the real number could be higher. Many of them cooperated with the investigation and shared their details. They said they were quickly invited over after matching and were given the victim’s address and phone number.

When they arrived, they were asked what cars were parked outside and told that she was waiting in the conservatory. Investigators could not find any record of “Mick Renney,” but doorbell footage helped identify Hussain’s Audi R8, as per Manchester Evening News.

Fake Tinder case: Attempts to hide identity and arrest

Detectives found that Hussain had gone to great lengths to hide his identity. He changed his car registration, used separate mobile phones for the fake account, and later discarded them after learning about the investigation.

As per reports he was eventually arrested on October 6, 2024, after officers from Cumbria Police spotted his van on the M6. During questioning, he denied everything, including knowing the victim or using fake accounts.

Fake Tinder case: Conviction and powerful police statement

Police later proved that each time the fake account was active, Hussain had travelled from Cheadle to Northwich and stayed nearby for hours while operating it. He was charged in March 2025 and later charged again for refusing to provide passwords to devices seized from his van.

Despite denying all charges, he was convicted at Chester Crown Court after a nine-day trial. Investigating officer Keith Terrill said, “Hussain is an extremely deceitful individual whose only objective was to cause maximum harm to the victim and her children, even going as far as to incite others to break into her home and sexually assault her.”

Fake Tinder case: Hussain has failed to take any responsibility

He added, “At no point has Hussain taken any responsibility for his actions or recognised the sheer horror he came close to unleashing. He repeatedly claimed he’d never met the victim. The evidence however has shown this to be a complete lie.”

Terrill also said, “He went to great lengths to prevent the victim discovering his real identity, frustrate the investigation, and avoid being caught. These events have understandably left the victim and her children incredibly shaken and distressed.”

He praised the victim’s courage, saying, “The strength and bravery shown by them throughout has been incredible. Thanks to this and the incredible support from her daughters, friends and other witnesses, Hussain has been held to account for his actions.”

Manchester Evening News wrote that, he ended with a message to others: “For any victims who are in a similar situation and may be unsure of whether to call police, my plea is please do call us; we will listen to you, and we will take what you tell us very seriously.” Hussain is now awaiting sentencing, which will take place at a later date.

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