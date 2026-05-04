PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026 Prize Money Comparison: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen By 5 Wickets In Final— How Much Will PES and HYK Get?

PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi clinched the title of PSL 2026 on Sunday with a clinical masterclass at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. In a match that swung like a pendulum, Babar Azam’s men came out victorious in the final with a commanding five-wicket win, proving that experience often trumps momentum on the grandest stage of them all.

PSL 2026 Final Match Highlights: Aaron Hardie’s All-Round Heroics

The Hyderabad Kingsmen started with intent looking to cap off their fairytale debut season with a trophy. The turning point came when their anchor Marnus Labuschagne walked out. And when he left, the Kingsmen’s batting order collapsed under the pressure of the final. Saim Ayub scored a fighting 54 but Hyderabad were bundled out for a modest 129. Aaron Hardie was the chief wrecker with a world class spell of 4 wickets and demolishing the middle order.

The Yellow Storm’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost early wickets, including the big scalp of skipper Babar Azam. At that stage the Kingsmen felt an upset was in the offing, but Aaron Hardie returned to show his prowess with the bat. Hardie eased Zalmi home to their second PSL title, scoring an unbeaten 56 with good support from Abdul Samad, who made a blistering 48.

Prize Money: How Much Will PES and HYK Get?

With the trophy decided, the focus shifts to the financial rewards. Under the new reward structure for PSL 2026, the prize pool has seen a significant boost:

Peshawar Zalmi (Winners): As the champions, the franchise will receive a cheque of $500,000 (approx. ₹4.20 Crore ). Additionally, the players share a separate winning pool of $500,000 .

Hyderabad Kingsmen (Runners-up): For their incredible run to the final, the Kingsmen will take home $300,000 (approx. ₹2.50 Crore) as franchise prize money.

PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026: The Financial Gap

But the IPL 2026 has a class of its own in terms of financial muscle even if the PSL has upped its rewards. The IPL 2026 winner will receive ₹20 Crore, about five times the amount Peshawar Zalmi received for winning tonight. IPL runner up gets 13 Crore rupees which is more than the entire prize pool of PSL.

The difference is even more striking when it comes to player pay. For instance, the match fee of a player for a couple of IPL games can be more than the entire prize money bag of the PSL winners. But Peshawar Zalmi carries more than cash, they have secured their place in the list of most consistent powerhouses of Asian T20 cricket.