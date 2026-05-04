India Dismisses Nepal’s Lipulekh Claim, Calls Territorial Expansion ‘Unacceptable’

On Sunday, India rejected Nepal’s recent claim over the Lipulekh Pass, calling it “untenable” and saying such one-sided expansion of territory is not acceptable. Nepal had raised objections to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route passing through this area.

Responding to media questions, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India’s position on this issue remains clear and unchanged, despite comments made by Nepal’s Foreign Ministry.

“Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra since 1954, and the Yatra through this route has been going on for decades. This is not a new development”, he said.

Jaiswal further said that with regards territorial claims, India has consistently maintained that such claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence. “Such unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims is untenable.”

He said that India remains open to constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues of the bilateral ties.

“India remains open to a constructive interaction with Nepal on all issues in the bilateral relationship, including on resolving agreed outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy”, Jaiswal said.

This comes after the Government of Nepal had sent diplomatic notes to India and China over the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage via Lipulekh, stating formal objection over the plan.

Back in May 20, 2020, under KP Sharma Oli-led government, Nepal issued a new map incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani through a constitutional amendment.

India had firmly rejected the Nepal move and said Nepal government has released a revised official map that includes parts of Indian territory.

“This unilateral act is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier stated. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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