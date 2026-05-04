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Home > World News > Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will buy two squadrons of advanced fighter jets- the F-35 and F-15IA.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will buy two squadrons of advanced fighter jets- the F-35 and F-15IA. Photo: AFP News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will buy two squadrons of advanced fighter jets- the F-35 and F-15IA. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 01:52 IST

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Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

On Sunday, in a major announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will buy two squadrons of advanced fighter jets- the F-35 and F-15IA. He also said that over the next 10 years, the country will invest 350 billion shekels in its defence budget to produce these weapons within Israel.

The Israeli PM made the remarks in a video message in Hebrew, which was shared on his account.

Netanyahu affirmed the strength of Israel against its adversaries and advocated two principles- strength and independence.

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“Regarding strengthening: We are acquiring two squadrons of advanced aircraft – the F-35 and the F-15IA. These aircraft bolster Israel’s overwhelming air superiority, a superiority that was proven in Operation Rising Lion and now in Operation Roaring Lion.”

“Our pilots can reach any point in the skies of Iran, and they are prepared to do so if required. We have incredible aircraft and we have incredible pilots”, Netanyahu said in the video message.

“Regarding independence: I have directed investment into the domestic production capacity of munitions. Over the coming decade, we will add 350 billion NIS to the defense budget to manufacture these munitions here in Israel, ensuring we are not dependent on foreign sources”, he added.

The Prime Minister announced that Israel will also develop groundbreaking Israeli-made aircraft.

“This will change the entire picture.”

Delving into further advancements, he said on the front of drones, a special project has been ordered to thwart the drone threat, and a progress report on the matter would be presented to him later on Sunday.

“We will continue to ensure Israel’s superiority in all arenas.”

According to the Press Service of Israel (TPS), the plan to acquire the new fighter squadrons– F-35I aircraft from Lockheed Martin and F-15IA jets from Boeing, both US-based defence contractors, was given a green light by the Ministerial Committee on Procurement.

The F-35I is a customised Israeli version of Lockheed Martin’s fifth-generation stealth fighter.

The deals, valued at tens of billions of shekels, include aircraft procurement, integration into the Air Force, and long-term maintenance, spare parts, and logistical support, TPS said.

It further reported that the decision forms part of a broader force buildup plan spanning the next decade, backed by an

NIS 350-billion ($118 billion) defence budget framework approved by the government.

Meanwhile, the country’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said the acquisitions were shaped by lessons learned during Israel’s direct military confrontation with Iran in March.

“The lessons of that campaign require us to keep pressing forward on force buildup, to ensure air superiority for decades to come,” Katz said, according to TPS.

Citing the Defence Ministry, it further reported that the new procurement will eventually expand Israel’s F-35I fleet to around 100 aircraft and its F-15IA fleet to 50.

Israel currently operates 48 F-35Is. Additional F-35 aircraft already ordered are expected to begin arriving in 2028, while deliveries of the F-15IA are scheduled to start in 2031.

As per TPS, officials said the acquisitions are intended to maintain Israel’s long-term regional air superiority. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

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Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment
Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment
Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment
Israel Plans Major Defence Boost With New F-35, F-15IA Jets; Netanyahu Approves 350 Billion Shekel Investment

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