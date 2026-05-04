Vijay (TVK) vs Inigo S. Irudayaraj (DMK): Do-or-Die Trichy East Battle Becomes Crucial In Tamil Nadu Elections 2026- Who Will Win?

​​In the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, the Tiruchirappalli East constituency has become one of the most watched battlegrounds, with actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay contesting against sitting DMK MLA S. Inigo Irudayaraj. With counting for 234 seats scheduled for May 4, the state has seen an overwhelming voter turnout at nearly 84–85%. The fierce race in Trichy East is being seen as an interesting contest between new-age celebrity and legacy-structured Dravidian parties. With Vijay foraying into electoral politics for the first time and Irudayaraj relying on incumbency and party strength, this battle is expected to set the tone for urban Tamil Nadu’s political narrative.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: Who is Vijay And What Is The Sentiment Amid Elections

C. Joseph Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and a well-known Tamil film actor, is making headlines in Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The 51-year-old graduate-turned-politician has a huge youth appeal and fan base. He is contesting elections from the Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur constituencies. According to some reports, having Vijay in this seat is not going to sit well with the established political parties. While his rallies have been crowd-pullers and first-time voters heard vouching in his favour, some have called him the ‘least politically experienced’. Surveys suggest he could sway 15–25% urban and youth votes, making him a disruptor in 2026.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: How did Vijay do in previous elections?

This is for the first time he is contesting in an Assembly election. He has been working at the grassroots level for a long time. He has a network of supporters. However Vijay’s influence is mostly indirect. He doesn’t have experience as a lawmaker. His supporters are mostly fans and people he connects with on media.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Vijay’s criticism of DMK

Vijay is presenting himself as someone who’s against the current system. He directly criticises the DMK government. He talks about problems with how the government’s run. He also talks about how they’re not accountable and how there are inefficiencies in the system. His campaign is about being transparent. He also wants to expand welfare and develop opportunities for people. He promises to give help to women every month. He also wants to create jobs and support education. His goal is to make people who are tired of the system see him and his party, TVK as a new option.

Tamil Nadu elections 2026: Who is Inigo S. Irudayaraj?

S. Inigo Irudayaraj is a leader of the DMK. He is also the MLA from Tiruchirappalli East. He has a doctorate degree. Is also a businessman. People know him for working for his area and connecting with people at the grassroots level. He has assets, around ₹28.5 crore. Irudayaraj represents the DMKs established politics. He wants to be re-elected because of the work his government has done.

Tamil Nadu Elections 2026: How did Inigo S. Irudayaraj do in previous elections?

Inigo S. Irudayaraj did very well in the 2021 Assembly elections. He got 94,302 votes and 54.56% of the votes. He beat his opponent by more than 53,000 votes. This was one of the wins in urban areas. His win was because people who normally vote for DMK, like minorities, middle-class voters and those who benefit from welfare programs voted for him.

Trichy East. Whats at stake

Tiruchirappalli East is an urban area with over 2.26 lakh voters. This area usually votes for DMK. It has middle-class voters, minorities and people who work. Not many people vote here usually between 66-69%.. This time more people are interested in voting in 2026. DMK is strong here. Vijay joining in has made things more competitive especially for young people and those voting for the first time.

Vijay (TVK) vs Inigo S. Irudayaraj. Who will win?

This is a fight between Inigo S. Irudayaraj and Vijay. It’s, about who has supporters and who is more popular. DMK is strong because they have a lot of supporters and a good organization.. Vijay is very popular and might make it hard for Inigo S. Irudayaraj to win. Some people think Inigo S. Irudayaraj will still win,. It might be closer than expected. It will depend on if Vijay can get his fans to vote and if DMKs supporters can help Inigo S. Irudayaraj win again.

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