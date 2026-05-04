VVPAT Slips Found In Bengal Ahead Of Counting: CPIM’s Big Charge And EC’s Clarification

The political situation in West Bengal has reached its highest point of tension because the vote counting for the 2026 Assembly elections will start within hours. The situation turned into a major political affair because officials found several hundred Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips thrown away on a street in the Noapara area of North 24 Parganas. The discovery starts a heated political battle in which the CPIM and other opposition parties accuse the government of committing election fraud through extreme negligence. CPIM leaders, pointing to slips bearing their party symbol, suggested a coordinated effort to subvert the democratic mandate.

ECI Clarifies VVPAT Slips as Mock Poll Material, Says No Impact on Final Vote Count

The Election Commission of India (ECI) acted quickly to reduce tensions because it claimed that the recovered slips represented leftover materials from required “mock polls,” which took place before actual voting and did not affect the final vote count.

Procedural Paper Trails: Simple Guide to Pre-Poll Validation Protocol

The presence of physical VVPAT slips outside a secured strong room often sparks immediate panic, yet electoral protocols involve various stages where such papers are generated. Before voting starts between 7 AM and 8 AM at polling stations, polling officers conduct a “mock poll” with party agents present to prove that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) operate correctly and record votes without errors. The rehearsal requires participants to cast 50 votes, which generates VVPAT slips that operators will clear from the machine after they count the slips and put them into black envelopes for storage.

ECI Clarification on Bengal Case: Mock Poll vs Actual Vote Slips Under Scrutiny

The ECI’s explanation about the Bengal case depends on whether the found slips belong to the “mock poll” category or the “actual poll” category, which includes data that EVMs protect through secure storage. The Commission claims that these slips do not affect the election outcome, but the CPIM has gained important evidence against the chain of custody because the mock materials were not handled properly.

UPDATE | Election Commission says, “Upon examination, it has been found that the VVPAT paper slips shown are related to mock poll done before poll day and are not related to the actual poll conducted on the day of voting. Further, a detailed enquiry has been initiated, and a… https://t.co/jQL7cTJ3of — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026







Integrity Under Inspection: Institutional Accountability and Verification

The governmental body that regulates elections needs to provide evidence because electoral subversion accusations require evidence from the government body. The Election Commission responded to CPIM’s accusation by issuing an explanation and beginning a formal investigation to discover how the mock poll materials became accessible to the public. The process requires a complete examination of the Polling Station Diary together with matching the specific serial numbers from the found paper documents to the Noapara booth records.

EC Files Complaint Over Procedural Lapses; Opposition Seeks Stronger Counting Oversight

The Commission has filed a formal complaint to pursue legal action against the officials who violated established procedures. The CPIM together with other opposition parties, was involved in the incident, which denotes that they must observe the counting process because “procedural” mistakes create a public perception that the democratic process in India, which is the largest in the world, becomes exposed to potential threats.

Also Read: ‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026