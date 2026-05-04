LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

As West Bengal gears up for the election results, the political energy in the state is no longer limited to campaign speeches or party offices. It has found a new and distinctly local expression in sweet shops, where trays of traditional sweets now carry the colours and slogans of major political parties.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day (Via X)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 08:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

As West Bengal gears up for the election results, the political energy in the state is no longer limited to campaign speeches or party offices. It has found a new and distinctly local expression in sweet shops, where trays of traditional sweets now carry the colours and slogans of major political parties.

Sweets Take On Party Colours

In several parts of Kolkata, sweet makers have introduced special varieties inspired by political themes. Saffron-tinted sweets branded as “Modishree” are drawing attention, while green-coloured sweets labelled “Joy Bangla” have become equally popular. Not to be left behind, red-themed sweets representing the Left, often associated with the slogan “Lal Salam,” have also made their way to shop displays.

These creations are not entirely new but have become more visible as counting day approaches. Shop owners say they experiment with colours and names during major political events, and elections provide the perfect opportunity. The idea is simple: connect with the public mood while keeping the essence of traditional Bengali sweets intact.

Demand Picks Up Ahead of Counting Day

With the results just around the corner, demand for these themed sweets has begun to rise. Party workers and supporters are placing advance orders, hoping to celebrate a win once the final numbers are out. For many, buying sweets ahead of time is a way of showing confidence in their party’s prospects.

Several well-known sweet shops in Kolkata have reported increased footfall over the past few days. Classic favourites like rosogolla, sandesh, and rajbhog are being prepared in different colours to match party identities, without altering their taste. Shopkeepers say customers are curious, often stopping by just to see the variety on display, even if they don’t make a purchase immediately.

More Than Just Desserts

The trend highlights how deeply politics is woven into everyday life in West Bengal. Elections here are not just a political exercise but a cultural moment that touches different aspects of daily living. From street conversations to food, the election season leaves its mark in unexpected ways.

Sweet shops, which are an integral part of Bengali culture, have naturally become a canvas for this expression. By blending tradition with current events, they reflect both the excitement and the anticipation that come with the results.

As the state waits for the final verdict, these colourful sweets stand ready for every possible outcome. Whether it is a moment of celebration or reflection, the sweets are prepared. Now, all eyes are on the results.

ALSO READ: Tami Nadu Elections 2026: From Blockbusters To Ballots, Is Vijay Ready To Change The Political Script?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2026 election resultsAssembly Elections 2026AssemblyelectionsJoy BanglaKerala Assembly Election 2026Modishreewest bengal assembly election 2026

RELATED News

Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

Chennai, Tambaram, Salem, Edappadi Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

N Rangasamy vs V Vaithilingam: Battle of CM And Ex-CM In Puducherry

Kerala’s 5-Year Political Pendulum: Why Governments Rarely Return And Will The Trend Hold Again?

VVPAT Slips Found In Bengal Ahead Of Counting: CPIM’s Big Charge And EC’s Clarification

LATEST NEWS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill Trolls Punjab Kings With Instagram Post, Gujarat Titans Skipper Continues To Go After IPL 2026 Teams

Tami Nadu Elections 2026: From Blockbusters To Ballots, Is Vijay Ready To Change The Political Script?

Gold and Silver Prices Today On 4 May, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Slip; Silver Steady, Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

VVPAT Slips Found In Bengal Ahead Of Counting: CPIM’s Big Charge And EC’s Clarification

Gaurav Gogoi vs Hitendra Nath Goswami: Will Jorhat Signal A Congress Revival Or Will BJP’s Dominance Continue?

Four States, Four Patterns: Decoding Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala And Assam’s Voting Style

‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

Verdict Day for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry: Counting Begins At 8

Coimbatore, Erode, Madurai and Virudhunagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

QUICK LINKS