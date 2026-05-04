West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: From Saffron ‘Modishree’ To Green ‘Joy Bangla’, Bengal Sweet Shops Mirror Poll Colours And Political Mood Ahead Of Verdict Day

As West Bengal gears up for the election results, the political energy in the state is no longer limited to campaign speeches or party offices. It has found a new and distinctly local expression in sweet shops, where trays of traditional sweets now carry the colours and slogans of major political parties.

Sweets Take On Party Colours

In several parts of Kolkata, sweet makers have introduced special varieties inspired by political themes. Saffron-tinted sweets branded as “Modishree” are drawing attention, while green-coloured sweets labelled “Joy Bangla” have become equally popular. Not to be left behind, red-themed sweets representing the Left, often associated with the slogan “Lal Salam,” have also made their way to shop displays.

These creations are not entirely new but have become more visible as counting day approaches. Shop owners say they experiment with colours and names during major political events, and elections provide the perfect opportunity. The idea is simple: connect with the public mood while keeping the essence of traditional Bengali sweets intact.

Demand Picks Up Ahead of Counting Day

With the results just around the corner, demand for these themed sweets has begun to rise. Party workers and supporters are placing advance orders, hoping to celebrate a win once the final numbers are out. For many, buying sweets ahead of time is a way of showing confidence in their party’s prospects.

Several well-known sweet shops in Kolkata have reported increased footfall over the past few days. Classic favourites like rosogolla, sandesh, and rajbhog are being prepared in different colours to match party identities, without altering their taste. Shopkeepers say customers are curious, often stopping by just to see the variety on display, even if they don’t make a purchase immediately.

More Than Just Desserts

The trend highlights how deeply politics is woven into everyday life in West Bengal. Elections here are not just a political exercise but a cultural moment that touches different aspects of daily living. From street conversations to food, the election season leaves its mark in unexpected ways.

Sweet shops, which are an integral part of Bengali culture, have naturally become a canvas for this expression. By blending tradition with current events, they reflect both the excitement and the anticipation that come with the results.

As the state waits for the final verdict, these colourful sweets stand ready for every possible outcome. Whether it is a moment of celebration or reflection, the sweets are prepared. Now, all eyes are on the results.

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