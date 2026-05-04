Stocks to Watch Today (May 4, 2026): Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, Mazagon Dock, JSPL, Tata Power, DMart, CDSL in Focus Amid Earnings, Auto Sales Data

Stocks to Watch Today: Indian equity markets will open on a stock-specific note on Monday, May 4, 2026. A multitude of Q4FY26 results, April auto sales data and significant corporate developments will guide investors’ decisions. Global factors remained quiet as key Asian and European markets remained shut due to holidays, and attention was drawn to domestic triggers such as election-related developments and the results of index heavyweights and F&O stocks.

Stocks to Watch Today: Adani Enterprises

Investors will monitor Adani Enterprises’ performance for Q4 FY26 on a YoY basis. The company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 166.79 crore compared to a profit of Rs 4,014.9 crore a year ago primarily due to lower one-off gains and higher expenses; however, its revenue was more than 20% higher on account of an increase in the base business of the company at Rs 32,439 crore. EBITDA down 15% with margins remaining under pressure. The board has approved fundraising of up to ₹15,000 crore through multiple routes and announced a dividend of around ₹1.3 per share, which may provide some support to sentiment.

Stocks to Watch Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been a good and better-than-expected performer. Net interest income at ₹7,875 crore, up 8% YoY; net profit at ₹4,027 crore, up 13%. Asset quality improved further with GNPA at 1.2% and NNPA at 0.25% along with a sharp decline in slippages and provisions. Deposit growth of 15% shows continued traction in the core banking business, and the stock is one of the key gainers in the banking space.

Stocks to Watch Today: Sona BLW Precision Forging

Sona BLW Precision Forgings delivered a solid quarter with revenue growing 45% YoY to ₹1,257 crore. EBITDA rose by almost 28% and net profit by 14%. The company reported its best-ever quarterly performance, driven by robust demand in the electric vehicle segment, which now represents 39% of its revenue. It has a healthy order book of ₹2.37 lakh crore, which provides long-term visibility.

Stocks to Watch Today: Indus Tower

Indus Towers’ numbers were largely in-line. Sequentially, revenue was slightly soft at ₹8,101 crore, but EBITDA and margins were stable. Net profit was up marginally to ₹1,793 crore. The company’s tower base was at 2.64 lakh and had a stable tenancy ratio. The performance hints at stability but few near-term triggers.

Stocks to Watch Today: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

Mazagon Dock was the best performer with a sharp improvement in profitability. Revenue grew 21% YoY to ₹3,850 crore, and EBITDA more than quadrupled, leading to net profit doubling to ₹674 crore. Margins improved materially due to lower subcontracting costs. The company’s outlook is further buoyed by a strong order book of ₹20,535 crore and a final dividend of ₹4.62 a share.

Stocks to Watch Today: Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power reported strong numbers with revenue up 23% YoY to ₹16,218 crore and EBITDA up 29%. The company posted a profit of Rs 1,045 crore as against a loss last year, aided by better margins at 18.1%. The Rs 2 dividend per share announcement adds to investor interest.

Stocks to Watch Today: Avenue Supermarts (DMart)

Avenue Supermarts had a good operational performance. Revenue grew almost 19% to Rs 17,684 crore, while net profit was up over 19% at Rs 657 crore. Visibility of growth in the retail segment is driven by margin expansion and steady store openings.

Stocks to Watch Today: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL)

CDSL has put up a mixed set of numbers. Revenue grew 17% YoY to Rs 263 crore, but net profit declined 20% YoY to Rs 80 crore on margin compression. EBITDA margins decreased to 44.4%. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 12.75 per share.

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Power

Tata Power’s renewable arm has approved an investment of ₹6,500 crore to foray into photovoltaic ingot and wafer manufacturing and continues to be in focus. This is a strategic move in the solar value chain and dovetails with India’s push for clean energy.

Stocks to Watch Today: Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Vodafone Idea is likely to be the biggest loser as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has firmed up the AGR dues at Rs 64,046 crore. The liability, however, remains a key overhang for the telecom operator, with repayments starting FY32 and staggered.

Stocks to Watch Today: NCC and Siemens

Siemens got an internal order worth ₹1,825 crore for the manufacture of critical rail components, thereby strengthening its robust order pipeline. NCC also announced new orders worth 1,703 crore across buildings, electrical and transportation segments, indicating continued execution momentum.

Stocks to Watch Today: Bank of India

Bank of India’s board approves raising capital of up to ₹7,500 crore through Tier-I and Tier-II bonds for FY27. The move is to strengthen its capital base and support future growth.

Stocks to Watch Today: Auto Stocks To Watch: April Sales Mixed

Auto stocks will remain active, as April sales data revealed varied trends across different segments.

Maruti Suzuki India reported strong growth with total sales surging 33% YoY to a record 2.39 lakh units on the back of healthy domestic and export demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra posted steady growth with traction in passenger vehicles and tractors, though the former was slightly below expectations.

Mixed results for Tata Motors as passenger vehicle sales missed estimates, while commercial vehicle sales beat estimates.

Eicher Motors’ and Hero MotoCorp’s sales missed estimates despite YoY growth, indicating demand moderation vs expectations.

TVS Motor’s numbers too were slightly below estimates, but EV sales growth remained robust.

Escorts Kubota witnessed strong tractor sales growth, indicating resilience in rural demand.

Stocks to Watch Today: Other Earnings and Movers

Earnings action will be seen in some midcap and sectoral stocks:

IndiaMART InterMESH reported growth in revenues but a sharp 72% decline in profit as margins came under pressure.

Aster DM Healthcare posted a robust growth with its profit jumping 80 per cent on better operating performance.

Equitas Small Finance Bank’s profitability surged on improved asset quality.

Eveready Industries reported strong gains in profits on operational gains.

RailTel Corporation reported strong growth in revenue and profits.

Capri Global and Sundram Fasteners reported strong earnings growth.

However, Zen Technologies saw a steep decline in revenue and profits, reflecting poor order execution.

Ramkrishna Forgings’ profit slipped on a high base effect from one-off gains last year.

Stocks to Watch Today: Key Triggers of the Day

Markets will also be watching out for some macro and corporate triggers:

Progress in important state elections

Earnings from companies like Tata Technologies, BHEL, Ambuja Cements, etc.

Plans of Aditya Birla Capital and Godrej Properties to raise funds

Anchor lock-in expiry for Deepak Builders, Afcons Infra

Stocks to Watch Today: Market Outlook

With global cues muted, earnings reactions, stock-specific news and sectoral trends are likely to drive the Indian markets. Banking, auto, capital goods and renewable energy stocks may stay in focus, while volatility may persist on the back of a packed result calendar and evolving domestic cues.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)