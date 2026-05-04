Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: All eyes are on key Kolkata constituencies as results from Bhabanipur, Tollygunge, and Kolkata Port begin to emerge, shaping the overall picture in Kolkata. These crucial urban seats are witnessing closely fought contests, with major parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian Secular Front in the fray. Early trends and eventual winners from these constituencies will play a key role in determining the political direction of the state.

As counting progresses, early trends and confirmed winners from these constituencies will offer a clearer picture of the political mood in Kolkata.

Tollygunge (West Bengal)

Candidate | Party | Status

Amal Dhali | Bahujan Samaj Party | Counting in Progress

Aroop Biswas | All India Trinamool Congress | Counting in Progress

Papia Adhikary | Bharatiya Janata Party | Counting in Progress

Partha Pratim Biswas | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Counting in Progress

Manas Sinha Roy | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress

Sumita Banerjee | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress

Dr. Chandrachur Goswami | Independent | Counting in Progress

Tapan Das | Independent | Counting in Progress

Debashis Das | Independent | Counting in Progress

Moumita Kirtan | Independent | Counting in Progress

Rupa Biswas | Independent | Counting in Progress

Bhabanipur (West Bengal)

Candidate | Party | Status

Suvendu Adhikari | Bharatiya Janata Party | Trailing 1670 ( -1996)

Mamata Banerjee | All India Trinamool Congress | Leading 3666 (+ 1996)

Pradip Prasad | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress

Shrijeeb Biswas | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Trailing 54 ( -3612)

Anumita Shaw | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress

Manika Mukherjee | Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party | Counting in Progress

Malay Guha Roy | Independent | Counting in Progress

Mumtaz Ali | Independent | Counting in Progress

Narayan Das | Independent | Counting in Progress

Safar Sekh | Independent | Counting in Progress

SK Safi Ahamed | Independent | Counting in Progress

Subrata Bose | Independent | Counting in Progress

Kolkata Port (West Bengal)

Candidate | Party | Status

Aquib Gulzar | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress

Faiyaz Ahmad Khan | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Counting in Progress

Firhad Hakim | All India Trinamool Congress | Counting in Progress

Firoza Khatun | Bahujan Samaj Party | Counting in Progress

Rakesh Singh | Bharatiya Janata Party | Counting in Progress

Md Imtiyaz Alam | Aam Janata Unnayan Party | Counting in Progress

Sri Chand Bind | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress

Biswajit Halder | Independent | Counting in Progress

Dinesh Shaw | Independent | Counting in Progress

Md. Momtaz Alam | Independent | Counting in Progress

Om Prakash Ram | Independent | Counting in Progress

Qaisar Khan | Independent | Counting in Progress

Sanjay Dey | Independent | Counting in Progress

Sekh Sadik Hossain | Independent | Counting in Progress

ALSO READ: Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)