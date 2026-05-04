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Home > Elections > Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: The spotlight is on key Kolkata constituencies as results for Bhabanipur, Tollygunge, Kolkata Port, and the wider Kolkata region begin to take shape in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF (Via AI)
Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 10:23 IST

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Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: All eyes are on key Kolkata constituencies as results from Bhabanipur, Tollygunge, and Kolkata Port begin to emerge, shaping the overall picture in Kolkata. These crucial urban seats are witnessing closely fought contests, with major parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian Secular Front in the fray. Early trends and eventual winners from these constituencies will play a key role in determining the political direction of the state.

As counting progresses, early trends and confirmed winners from these constituencies will offer a clearer picture of the political mood in Kolkata.

Tollygunge (West Bengal)

Candidate | Party | Status

You Might Be Interested In

Amal Dhali | Bahujan Samaj Party | Counting in Progress
Aroop Biswas | All India Trinamool Congress | Counting in Progress
Papia Adhikary | Bharatiya Janata Party | Counting in Progress
Partha Pratim Biswas | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Counting in Progress
Manas Sinha Roy | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress
Sumita Banerjee | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress
Dr. Chandrachur Goswami | Independent | Counting in Progress
Tapan Das | Independent | Counting in Progress
Debashis Das | Independent | Counting in Progress
Moumita Kirtan | Independent | Counting in Progress
Rupa Biswas | Independent | Counting in Progress

Bhabanipur (West Bengal)

Candidate | Party | Status

Suvendu Adhikari | Bharatiya Janata Party | Trailing 1670 ( -1996)
Mamata Banerjee | All India Trinamool Congress | Leading 3666 (+ 1996)
Pradip Prasad | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress
Shrijeeb Biswas | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Trailing 54 ( -3612)
Anumita Shaw | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress
Manika Mukherjee | Bharatiya Nyay-Adhikar Raksha Party | Counting in Progress
Malay Guha Roy | Independent | Counting in Progress
Mumtaz Ali | Independent | Counting in Progress
Narayan Das | Independent | Counting in Progress
Safar Sekh | Independent | Counting in Progress
SK Safi Ahamed | Independent | Counting in Progress
Subrata Bose | Independent | Counting in Progress

Kolkata Port (West Bengal) 

Candidate | Party | Status

Aquib Gulzar | Indian National Congress | Counting in Progress
Faiyaz Ahmad Khan | Communist Party of India (Marxist) | Counting in Progress
Firhad Hakim | All India Trinamool Congress | Counting in Progress
Firoza Khatun | Bahujan Samaj Party | Counting in Progress
Rakesh Singh | Bharatiya Janata Party | Counting in Progress
Md Imtiyaz Alam | Aam Janata Unnayan Party | Counting in Progress
Sri Chand Bind | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Counting in Progress
Biswajit Halder | Independent | Counting in Progress
Dinesh Shaw | Independent | Counting in Progress
Md. Momtaz Alam | Independent | Counting in Progress
Om Prakash Ram | Independent | Counting in Progress
Qaisar Khan | Independent | Counting in Progress
Sanjay Dey | Independent | Counting in Progress
Sekh Sadik Hossain | Independent | Counting in Progress

ALSO READ: Chennai, Kolathur, Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, T. Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), Actor Vijay Party (TVK)

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026AssemblyelectionsBhabanipurKolkata PortTollygungewest bengal assembly electionwest bengal assembly election 2026

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Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF
Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF
Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF
Kolkata, Bhabanipur, Tollygunge And Kolkata Port Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) And ISF

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