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Home > Sports News > Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph

Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph

Inter Milan secured their 21st Serie A title with a dominant campaign under Cristian Chivu, defeating Parma to seal the Scudetto. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram starred, while Napoli and AC Milan struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

Inter Milan wins Serie A 2025/26. Image Credit: AFP
Inter Milan wins Serie A 2025/26. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 11:08 IST

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Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph

Inter Milan wins Serie A: After a season marked by unwavering stability, Inter Milan won their 21st Serie A title on Sunday. Cristian Chivu’s team won the league thanks to a strong defense and a clinical attack duo. After defeating Parma 2-0 at home, which put them 12 points ahead of Napoli in second place with three games left, the Nerazzurri were able to enjoy winning the championship. In contrast to the exciting conclusion of the previous season, in which Napoli won the Scudetto in the season’s final round, this year’s title contenders, notably AC Milan and Napoli, faltered while Inter dominated in February. 

Serie A: A strong attack leads title win for Inter Milan

Inter’s dominance has been particularly evident in attack, with Chivu’s side having scored 82 goals this season, 30 more than Napoli. Inter’s strike duo of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram have spearheaded their run to the title, netting 16 and 13 goals respectively. The tally is particularly impressive given that both forwards endured spells on the sidelines due to injury, forcing Chivu to rotate his squad effectively in recent months.

The forwards were supported by a versatile midfield featuring veteran Hakan Calhanoglu, who has scored nine times in the league this season. Tactically, Chivu’s implementation of a high-pressing system provided the platform for their success. Their defence, anchored by Alessandro Bastoni, Manuel Akanji and Federico Dimarco for most of the season, has conceded only 31 goals so far. The squad’s grit was never more evident than during their final major hurdle against top-four contenders Como in April. Trailing by two goals and facing a rare moment of vulnerability, Inter produced a blistering second-half display to storm back for a 4-3 victory.

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Napoli injuries, Inter Milan identity crisis

Inter were aided by problems among their title rivals as Napoli and Milan both suffered injuries to key players. Napoli saw their campaign unravel during a bruising autumn as injuries to Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund stripped Antonio Conte of his side’s core while forward Romelu Lukaku has played only a handful of games all season. Across the city, Milan faced an identity crisis. The return of Massimiliano Allegri to the bench brought a shift towards a more conservative, pragmatic style of play that often clashed with the squad’s natural attacking flair, with key players Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic both suffering multiple injuries and a goal drought. While Inter were consistently strong against the league’s mid-table clubs, Milan’s stumble in the second half of the season was marked by a series of frustrating results.

Exceptional run of form from Inter Milan

Draws against Sassuolo and Genoa at home, combined with a shock home defeat to Parma in late February, allowed a narrow gap to widen into an insurmountable double-digit lead. By the time Milan secured a morale-boosting 1-0 win in the Derby della Madonnina in March, the damage was already done. The lack of squad depth and the inability to maintain momentum during the spring months ultimately left them watching from a distance as Inter cruised to the Scudetto. By early March, the only remaining question was when the title would be made official, with the answer arriving emphatically on Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal 1-1: UCL 2026 Semi-Final First Leg Ends Level After Alvarez, Gyokeres Score Penalties

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Tags: ac milanCristian ChivuHakan CalhanogluInter MilanInter Milan titleLautaro MartinezMarcus ThurammilanNapoliParma vs InterScudettoSerie ASerie A 2026Serie A championsSerie A standings

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Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph
Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph
Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph
Inter Milan Win Serie A 2026 Title: Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram Lead Nerazzurri to Dominant Scudetto Triumph

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