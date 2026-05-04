LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

Babar Azam led Peshawar Zalmi to the PSL 2026 title with a win over Hyderabad Kingsmen. Aaron Hardie starred, while Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed went viral attempting a Rohit Sharma-style celebration.

Babar Azam won his first PSL title. Image Credit: AFP
Babar Azam won his first PSL title. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 10:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

PSL 2026 Final: With a look of pleasure on his face, Babar Azam finally relished his breakout moment as captain. In the PSL 11 final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Hyderabad Kingsmen by five wickets to end their protracted title drought. Mohsin Naqvi then gave them the trophy. With this victory, Zalmi won their first league championship since 2017 and their second overall. This was Babar’s first prize as a leader, which made it very significant even though he had already experienced PSL triumph twice. However, as Babar and his team were gearing up to lift the trophy, it turned into a hilarious moment. The Zalmi skipper and Iftikhar Ahmed failed to copy Rohit Sharma’s iconic T20 World Cup 2024 celebration.

Aaron Hardie, who was instrumental with both the bat and the ball, won the championship. With figures of 4 for 27, he disrupted Hyderabad’s batting and limited them to 129 in 18 overs. Hyderabad’s chances were harmed by frequent wickets despite Saim Ayub’s valiant 54. 

PSL 2026 Final: Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed trolled for trophy celebration




Babar Azam looked overjoyed as the right-handed batter won his first major title as a captain. Despite winning the title twice as a player, it is this victory of Babar that gave him a lot of joy. Meanwhile, as he was going to lift the trophy, his attempted celebration looked a bit like a copy of Rohit Sharma from the 2024 T20 World Cup. Along with Babar, Iftikhar Ahmed, who is also one of the most senior players in the Pakistan Super League, was looking to celebrate in a similar manner as Rohit did in the T20 World Cup 2024.

PSL 2026 Final: Peshawar Zalmi crowned champions against Hyderabad Kingsmen

At the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, Peshawar Zalmi defeated a determined Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 final after overcoming a top-order wobble. With four wickets in as many overs to bowl out the Kingsmen for 129, Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie proved to be the driving force. Later, Zalmi won their second championship thanks to a half-century from Hardie, who arrived at the crease at 7-2.

PSL 2026 Final: How did Babar Azam perform for Peshawar Zalmi in the season?

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper may have flopped in the final, but he was the undisputed king of PSL 2026. Babar Azam was the highest run-getter of the season with a massive 588 runs. Babar’s consistency was the backbone of Zalmi’s march to the top of the points table and ultimately the championship glory as he scored over 73 runs at a strike rate of 145.91.

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill Trolls Punjab Kings With Instagram Post, Gujarat Titans Skipper Continues To Go After IPL 2026 Teams

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aaron-hardiebabar azamBabar Azam captainGaddafi Stadium LahoreHyderabad KingsmenIftikhar AhmedPES vs HYKPeshawar ZalmiPSL 2026PSL 2026 finalPSL championsPSL highlightsrohit sharmaRohit Sharma celebrationviral video

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 3 After GT vs PBKS— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

PSL 2026: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Player Of The Tournament, Man Of The Match— List Of Award Winners and Stats After PES Beat HYK In Final

PSL 2026 vs IPL 2026 Prize Money Comparison: Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen By 5 Wickets In Final— How Much Will PES and HYK Get?

Lahore Weather Today (3.5.2026) Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen?

PES vs HYK: Will There Be A Reserve Day If PSL 2026 Final Between Peshawar Zalmi and Hyderabad Kingsmen Is Washed Out Due To Rain?

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Class 12 Result, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens 700 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 24,200 On Assembly Election 2026 Results Day

Vijay The Kingmaker? TVK Stuns DMK, AIADMK, Emerges As Single Largest Party In Early Tamil Nadu Trends

Will Lotus Bloom In West Bengal This Time? What Exit Polls Predicted For BJP As Suvendu Adhikari Gives Tough Battle To Mamata Banerjee

Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Expected Today at gseb.org: Check Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max To Debut Soon: Under-Display Face ID, A20 Pro Chipset, And Bigger Battery, Check All Specs And Launch Timeline

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Phalodi Satta Bazar Signals Nail Biting BJP vs TMC Contest

Vijay To Sayantika Banerjee: Celebrity Candidates To Watch Out For In West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Elections 2026

Mamata’s Fourth Term or Modi Wave: What Will Bengal Choose? Five Factors

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video
WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video
WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video
WATCH: Babar Azam-Iftikhar Ahmed Mimic Rohit Sharma’s Trophy Celebration After Peshawar Zalmi Beat Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 2026 Final | Viral Video

QUICK LINKS