Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: The urban fringe of Kolkata and its nearby areas of Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat form one of the most politically powerful areas in the state of West Bengal. These areas have high population densities and extensive urban growth, but they also have high levels of knowledge about elections which enables them to predict state election results. The urban fringe of Kolkata has produced very high turnouts at elections as political parties perform extensive campaigning and allocate substantial resources towards resolving urban problems such as developing public infrastructure, creating jobs, and developing transportation systems and local government services.

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) and ISF

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kolkata serves as the primary political hub for the entire state of West Bengal. The TMC party holds considerable power within the Kolkata assembly constituencies while the BJP party has been gaining strength. The political essentiality of North 24 Parganas district has transformed through Dum Dum because the area contains both housing and business spaces. The election results in Dum Dum showed that TMC and BJP had a close election battle because both parties wanted to attract middle class and migrant voters.

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Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) and ISF

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Howrah functions as an industrial and commercial center which serves a voter base that includes both working class people and business organizations. The region has historically leaned towards the TMC, but like other urban centres, it has witnessed growing competition from the BJP.

In the latest counting trends, Nandita Chowdhury of the All India Trinamool Congress is leading with 7,529 votes, holding a strong margin of 4,420 votes. Shyamal Kumar Hati of the Bharatiya Janata Party is trailing with 3,109 votes, followed by Abhijit Banerjee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 2,543 votes. Deepshikha Bhowmick of the Indian National Congress has secured 254 votes. Several Independent candidates and others, including NOTA, remain far behind, indicating a dominant early lead for the TMC candidate.

Barasat exists as an important area because of its population and semi urban development. Candidates use local administrative matters together with public safety conditions and infrastructure development costs to determine their election battles against each other in this district.

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of BJP, TMC, Congress (INC), CPI-M) and ISF

Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah and Barasat Election Results 2026 LIVE: The four areas show voting patterns that combine urban development goals with each region’s political habits. Voter participation increases because people understand their electoral choices through high literacy rates and active media access even though local matters take precedence over national political trends. The TMC has maintained its control over this area in recent elections, but the BJP has made electoral districts into competitive election areas. Kolkata, Dum Dum, Howrah, and Barasat results will help determine which party currently leads in West Bengal when electoral counting begins.

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