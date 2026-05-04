Will Lotus Bloom In West Bengal This Time? What Exit Polls Predicted For BJP As Suvendu Adhikari Gives Tough Battle To Mamata Banerjee

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS: Assembly Election Results 2026: Results day has come in one of the largest state election cycles in recent years, with votes being counted across the 294 seats of West Bengal, 234 seats of Tamil Nadu, 140 of Kerala, 126 of Assam and 30 of Puducherry. The voting process started at 8:00 AM with the postal ballots before the actual voting process that began at 5:00 PM onwards.

Although not always accurate, exit poll projections provide an initial clue as to where mandates are headed. In all five states, pollsters were considerably split, with a significant difference among agencies on several important results.

West Bengal has been one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds of this election cycle, with centre-state rivalry, controversy over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, and a bitter campaign trail, shaping one of the most closely watched contests in the country.

What Exit Polls Predicted for the BJP

Most exit polls say BJP is on track to take the 294-seat assembly, with at least nine pollsters calling them the likely victor. Two in particular. Today’s Chanakya and Praja Poll are betting big on BJP, giving them either a straight 192 seats or somewhere between 178 and 208.

But not everyone’s that sure. If you look at the poll of polls, both BJP and TMC land around 145 seats each. That’s about as close as it gets and really shows how neck-and-neck this race looks right now. P-MARQ sees BJP winning between 150 and 175 seats, while they give TMC anywhere from 118 to 138. P-Matrize has it tighter: BJP with 146 to 161, TMC with 125 to 140.

Some pollsters say BJP is still in the lead, but just barely. VoteVibe, for instance, gives BJP 153 and TMC 137, while People’s Insight calls it 149 for BJP and 144 for TMC. As for Congress and the Left Front-All India Secular Front alliance, almost nobody expects them to get more than two to ten seats combined.

What is happening in the Assembly Elections?

BJP has surpassed the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Trinamool is making great progress in its attempt for a fourth consecutive win over the increasingly aggressive BJP. These elections are taking place amid the massive deletion of voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is fighting off to protect its stronghold as it locks horns with the BJP led by the Chief Minister’s former right-hand man turned Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

Some of the other parties that have joined this election are the Congress and the Left front. Another party, whose members were expelled from Trinamool Congress, has entered the fray with Humayun Kabir, the suspended MLA who became famous for his effort to build the Babri Mosque.

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