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Home > Education News > Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is going to announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 today.

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026
HPBOSE 12th Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 10:42 IST

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Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is going to announce the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 today at 11 AM. This is news for students who took the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams. They will be able to check and download their mark sheets on the website. The board will announce the result for all streams. Arts, Science and Commerce. 2 Lakh students have been waiting for the Plus Two results this year.

Where can you check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026

Students can check the result on the website hpbose.org. They can also check their mark sheets on DigiLocker. They should keep their roll number and date of birth handy. This will help them to avoid delays in accessing the result. The website might be slow because of traffic. So students can also check thier results on DigiLocker.

How do to check the HPBOSE Class 12 result

  • First students need to visit the website hpbose.org.
  • Then they need to click on the link that says ‘Results’ on the Home page.
  • Next, they need to click on the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 result link.
  • After that, they need to enter their roll number and click on submit.
  • The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the score card. Take a printout for reference.

If some students want to check their result on DigiLocker, here is what they need to do.

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  • First students need to visit the website digilocker.gov.in.
  • Then they need to click on the “Class XII Marksheet” option under the HP Board section.
  • Next they need to enter their login credentials.
  • After that they can download the scorecard.

What details are mentioned in the HPBOSE marksheet

The marksheets for Class 12th HPBOSE will have the academic details. Students must verify the following details carefully: Name, roll number and date of birth. This includes information. Students should also check their parent’s name, school name and code and check-wise marks. Both theory and practical checkmarks and percentages. Check grade and division. Check the qualifying status. Pass or fail or compartment. If students find any mistake, they must report it to the school authorities or the HPBOSE board.

What are the passing marks for the HPBOSE 12th result

Students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks in every subject to pass the HPBOSE Class 12 exam. If someone does not get this they will have to take the compartment exams. The HPBOSE board will give details about compartment exams after the result is declared.

When were the HPBOSE Class 12 exams held in 2026

The Himachal Pradesh conducted the Class 12 board exams from March to April 2026. The exams were held at centres across the state. The exams were held in offline mode across all the major streams.

What if the official website is slow

The official website might be slow because of traffic when the result is declared. Students can also use DigiLocker or other authorised websites to download marksheets. This can help them if the server is slow or crashing. Students should be patient. Keep their login credentials handy.

Also Read: Gujarat HSC Result 2026 Declared at gseb.org: Check Class 12 Result, Direct Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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