Election Results 2026: How Indian Stock Markets May React to Assembly Election Results

Stock Market Today on Election Results 2026: The counting for the five-state assembly election 2026 is underway, and early trends suggest a better showing from the BJP in states like Assam, West Bengal, and Puducherry. Market participants will be keen to see how things pan out with policy continuity and political stability expected to act as near-term triggers for Indian equities.

Stock Market on Election Result Day Opens Strong, Extends Gains

Indian equity benchmarks were trading with firm gains in late morning deals on Monday, May 4, 2026. The markets extended early gains driven by firm domestic cues and election-linked sentiment. At 10:45 am, the Nifty 50 index was up 211 points, or 0.88%, at 24,209 and touched an intraday high of 24,290. At the same time, the Sensex index was up 711 points, or 0.92%, at 77,624 and had touched a high of 77,910 during the session. The market opened in the green and has managed to sustain its northward journey for the entire morning session amid broad-based buying across sectors, despite mixed global cues and poll-related volatility.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens 700 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 24,200 On Assembly Election 2026 Results Day

Stock Market Reaction on Election Result Day Driven by Policy Stability

Experts believe that the BJP’s better-than-expected performance boosts policy continuity and stability. According to some analysts, the market could witness a sharp upward move in the indices; the Nifty 50 could potentially reach 25,000 during the rally if the trend continues in the five states.

West Bengal Key Trigger for Stock Market on Election Result Day

West Bengal has been the most crucial state in the five election races from the markets’ perspective. Sandeep Pandey, co-founder, Basav Capital, said, “As the market had an idea about the Assam and Puducherry election results, it was mixed on the West Bengal election results,” as quoted by Mint.

“So, if the positive trends continue and the BJP’s margin gets further extended against its rival Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, there can be a spike in the Indian stock market,” he added.

He added that, regarding border security considerations, the market is usually sensitive to the sentiments in that particular region and how the government addresses its policy focus there.

Early Election Result Day Trends in Stock Market Sentiment

The early trends suggest that the BJP is ahead in 56 out of 85 reported seats in West Bengal and is leading by around 28 seats in 28 seats. It is ahead in 37 out of 126 seats in Assam, while the Congress is ahead in 11 seats.

Why Stock Market Reacts on Election Result Day

Generally speaking, the market reflects elections in terms of expected policies, fiscal measures, and political stability and governance clarity. As a result, elections affect markets, and the market reacts either positively or negatively. While the run-up to elections typically increases volatility, the post-election results day usually witnesses trends based on a clear picture and the stability that it provides over the uncertain period.

Furthermore, according to most experts, exit polls and election results have been taken to a considerable extent into consideration while prices were being adjusted, meaning there is likely to be limited upward surprises even if the trend is perceived as positive and the margin is high.

What to Watch in Stock Market on Election Result Day

While the counting is on for all the five states, traders are likely to remain active. Traders are advised to focus on macro drivers, including crude oil prices, foreign institutional flows, and technical charts, as well as the developments around the election results.

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today (May 4, 2026): Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, Mazagon Dock, JSPL, Tata Power, DMart, CDSL in Focus Amid Earnings, Auto Sales Data

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)