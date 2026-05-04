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Home > Elections > Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Get LIVE updates on Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 for Indira Nagar, Lawspet, and Mudaliarpet. Check full list of winners from AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), and AINRC.

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:11 IST

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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026: Puducherry is a Union Territory with a strong mix of French colonial heritage combined with South Indian cultural traditions. The coastal economy of Puducherry supports its tourism industry while citizens actively participate in elections through their voting activities. The area contains three main sections which include Lawspet, Indira Nagar and Mudaliarpet to support the political activities of the local community. The 2026 Assembly elections have drawn attention because multiple parties, including AIADMK, DMD, BJP, Indian National Congress, and AINRC, are competing in the elections. The results will determine which parties will control the area and which development projects will receive funding.

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Indira Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC 

Candidates  Party Name Results
P.V. AROUMOUGAME @ AKD All India N.R. Congress NOT DECLARED
N. RAJAKUMAR Indian National Congress NOT DECLARED
T. DEVIKA Naam Tamilar Katchi NOT DECLARED
S. MOUROUGANE Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NOT DECLARED
E. VADIVEL Pattali Makkal Katchi NOT DECLARED
JAYABALL @ SENGENI All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam NOT DECLARED
G. ROBERT JESUDASS Independent NOT DECLARED
K. RAJASEKAR Independent NOT DECLARED

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Lawspet Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC 

Candidates  Party Name Results
V.P. SIVAKOLUNDHU All India N.R. Congress Votes: 6544 (+233)
M. VAITHIANATHAN Indian National Congress Votes: 6311 (−233)
V. SAMINATHAN Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Votes: 3524 (−3020)
S. JAYACHITRA Naam Tamilar Katchi Votes: 302 (−6242)
R. RAJANGAM Communist Party of India (Marxist) Votes: 183 (−6361)
GOPALAKRISHNAN Independent Votes: 97 (−6447)
CHANDRASEGARAN Independent Votes: 53 (−6491)
P. ELUMALAI Pattali Makkal Katchi Votes: 38 (−6506)
RAJASEKARAN .H Independent Votes: 22 (−6522)
K. MURUGAN Independent Votes: 19 (−6525)
L. NARASSIMAN Aangithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam Votes: 11 (−6533)
NOTA None of the Above Votes: 143 (−6401)

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Mudaliarpet Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC 

Candidates  Party Name Results
L. SAMBATH Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam NOT DECLARED
A. JOHN KUMAR Bharatiya Janata Party NOT DECLARED
DR. GEETHA MANI Naadaalum Makkal Katchi NOT DECLARED
GOPALAKRISHNAN Pattali Makkal Katchi NOT DECLARED
S. SENTHILKUMAR Parivartan Rajniti Party NOT DECLARED
N. MANIBALAN Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam NOT DECLARED
RAJESWARI Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam NOT DECLARED
M. VELAVAN Naam Tamilar Katchi NOT DECLARED
N. ANNATHURAI Independent NOT DECLARED
SENTHILKUMAR Independent NOT DECLARED
A. DHINAKARAN Independent NOT DECLARED
R. MUTHUMANIKANDAN Independent NOT DECLARED
SUTHAM SUNDARRAJAN @ RAVINDRAN Independent NOT DECLARED
R. VIJAYAKUMAR Independent NOT DECLARED

Also Read: Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

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Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results
Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

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