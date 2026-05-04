Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026: Puducherry is a Union Territory with a strong mix of French colonial heritage combined with South Indian cultural traditions. The coastal economy of Puducherry supports its tourism industry while citizens actively participate in elections through their voting activities. The area contains three main sections which include Lawspet, Indira Nagar and Mudaliarpet to support the political activities of the local community. The 2026 Assembly elections have drawn attention because multiple parties, including AIADMK, DMD, BJP, Indian National Congress, and AINRC, are competing in the elections. The results will determine which parties will control the area and which development projects will receive funding.
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Indira Nagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
|Candidates
|Party Name
|Results
|P.V. AROUMOUGAME @ AKD
|All India N.R. Congress
|NOT DECLARED
|N. RAJAKUMAR
|Indian National Congress
|NOT DECLARED
|T. DEVIKA
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|NOT DECLARED
|S. MOUROUGANE
|Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
|NOT DECLARED
|E. VADIVEL
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
|NOT DECLARED
|JAYABALL @ SENGENI
|All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam
|NOT DECLARED
|G. ROBERT JESUDASS
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|K. RAJASEKAR
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Lawspet Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
|Candidates
|Party Name
|Results
|V.P. SIVAKOLUNDHU
|All India N.R. Congress
|Votes: 6544 (+233)
|M. VAITHIANATHAN
|Indian National Congress
|Votes: 6311 (−233)
|V. SAMINATHAN
|Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
|Votes: 3524 (−3020)
|S. JAYACHITRA
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|Votes: 302 (−6242)
|R. RAJANGAM
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Votes: 183 (−6361)
|GOPALAKRISHNAN
|Independent
|Votes: 97 (−6447)
|CHANDRASEGARAN
|Independent
|Votes: 53 (−6491)
|P. ELUMALAI
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
|Votes: 38 (−6506)
|RAJASEKARAN .H
|Independent
|Votes: 22 (−6522)
|K. MURUGAN
|Independent
|Votes: 19 (−6525)
|L. NARASSIMAN
|Aangithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam
|Votes: 11 (−6533)
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|Votes: 143 (−6401)
Puducherry (Pondicherry) Mudaliarpet Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners of AIADMK, DMK, BJP, Congress (INC), AINRC
|Candidates
|Party Name
|Results
|L. SAMBATH
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|NOT DECLARED
|A. JOHN KUMAR
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|NOT DECLARED
|DR. GEETHA MANI
|Naadaalum Makkal Katchi
|NOT DECLARED
|GOPALAKRISHNAN
|Pattali Makkal Katchi
|NOT DECLARED
|S. SENTHILKUMAR
|Parivartan Rajniti Party
|NOT DECLARED
|N. MANIBALAN
|Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
|NOT DECLARED
|RAJESWARI
|Aanaithinthiya Jananayaka Pathukappu Kazhagam
|NOT DECLARED
|M. VELAVAN
|Naam Tamilar Katchi
|NOT DECLARED
|N. ANNATHURAI
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|SENTHILKUMAR
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|A. DHINAKARAN
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|R. MUTHUMANIKANDAN
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|SUTHAM SUNDARRAJAN @ RAVINDRAN
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
|R. VIJAYAKUMAR
|Independent
|NOT DECLARED
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